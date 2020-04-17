Grant for restaurant/bar workers
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has advised of a grant application from Sam Adams/Greg Hill Foundation for employees of bars, cafes, restaurants and nightclubs.The application must be submitted online and the due date is April 30: www.restaurantstrong.org/apply-for-grant/index.html.
Punta Gorda signal work
The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor, Highway Safety Devices, will begin work in late April to install new signals on U.S. 41 from Carmalita Street to Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. Lane closures may occur during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the project, contact Lisa Macias, Community Outreach Manager, at 239-337-1071 or Lisa.Macias@dot.state.fl.us, or Zachary Burch, Communications Manager, 239-225-1950 or Zachary.Burch@dot.state.fl.us.
Watch out for stimulus money scams
With stimulus payment deposits starting to flow in, Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert to warn Floridians that scammers will try to take advantage of the unprecedented injection of cash into the U.S. economy. Millions of Americans with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service are beginning to receive direct deposits, and Floridians should take steps now to avoid falling prey to scams designed to steal payments, banking account numbers or other sensitive personal information.
Floridians who already provided banking information to the IRS by virtue of filing their taxes have now begun to receive direct deposits and do not need to take action. The IRS will follow up by mailing confirmation notices to beneficiaries within a few weeks after payments are made. Anyone who receives a notice, but does not receive a payment, should contact the IRS immediately.
The IRS will not initiate contact with anyone by email, phone call, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. The IRS emphasizes on its website that there is no sign-up requirement to receive a payment.
Shortly after President Donald J. Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert with the following tips:
• Never respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
• Never provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
• Do not trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS — spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
• Never make an advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
New DeSoto Landfill hours
There will be new temporary hours at the landfill in DeSoto County. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. For questions, call the Landfill Office at 863-993-4826.
Financial assistance for DeSoto residents
The Social Services Department has received a generous donation from the DeSoto Community Foundation. The donation is being used to assist residents who are out of work due to COVID–19. If you are in need of assistance due to your employer closing down or you are not receiving pay, please contact the DeSoto County Social Services Office at 863-993-4850 to see if you qualify.
Water service interruption scheduled
Charlotte County officials reported that a water service interruption is scheduled from approximately 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, for Heritage Landing addresses in the Burnt Store service area. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time.
For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Emergency Notices under Popular Links. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Behavioral offers free therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
Homework Help offered via phone
The Charlotte County Libraries and History division will be offering Homework Help via telephone from all of our library branches.
Services included in Homework Help are:
• Select books at an appropriate grade level on a certain subject and have them ready for curbside pickup.
• Provide direction to a credible website and/or resource to assist with a specific question or topic.
• Assist with citing sources.
• Assist with using Skype and Microsoft products.
• Assist with selecting, downloading and attaching pictures and other documents.
• Assist by proofreading essays.
• Assist teachers to locate resources and supporting materials for their lesson plans.
Homework Help will not complete a specific problem or answer a specific question. We will direct the student toward a resource to help them find the answer themselves. For information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Economic hardship assistance available
The Community Organizations Active in a Disaster has created a point of entry to assist Charlotte County residents with the economic hardships they may experience as a result of COVID-19. Funding will be available for rent/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare, food, and other needs once an initial screening has been completed.
Visit www.COADFL.org to fill out a pre-screen application today or call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY, Englewood, and out-of-area cell phone callers) for information on available community resources.
Charlotte offers Virtual Movement Initiative
Charlotte County Parks and Recreation division is launching its Virtual Movement Initiative to help residents stay active while at home. Through this initiative, Parks and Recreation will be releasing a new video on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. These videos will provide at-home workouts, yoga, kids crafts, water aerobics and more.
Find the videos at www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec on the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Along with these videos the hashtag, #CharlotteRECsTheCurve, will be launched to keep up with our community engaging in our Virtual Movement Initiative. For information, contact Erin Murphy at 941-681-3742 or Erin.Murphy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Curbside service while transfer stations closed
Charlotte County’s Transfer Stations are closed, however, residents still have the ability to use curbside services at this time. These services include:
• Up to 4 cubic yards of yard waste or household material per week (no request needed).
• Collection of up to four appliances (white goods) per fiscal year (October-September).
• Collection of up to four electronic waste items per fiscal year.
• Yard trimming collection
• Tires smaller than 22 inches with or without rims (limited to six per fiscal year).
• Collection of motor oil/filters and non-leaking lead acid batteries (oil must be in clear screw-top container).
Schedule E-waste and appliance service requires an online form for pickup. Residents are allowed up to four e-waste items per year.
For more information, go to www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click on Garbage and Recycling on the left-side menu under Popular Links.
