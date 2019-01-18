Space still available for Honor Flight 2019
The Sole Purpose of Honor Flights is straightforward and pure spirited: To transport our Veterans to Washington, DC, to be honored at their memorial.
On May 4, SWFL Honor Flight will again honor our veterans by transporting them, and a guardian, to Washington D.C. to visit numerous monuments, including the WWII Memorial and The Changing of the Guard in Arlington Cemetery. There is still space available for additional veterans and guardians. Although the cost of this year’s trip is nearly $95,000, the veteran pays nothing for this wonderful trip. Guardians pay their own way, at $550. Donations are always appreciated. Honor Flight receives no corporate or government sponsorship. Our funding comes primarily from individuals who recognize the great accomplishments and sacrifices of Veterans and want them to see their memorial before it’s too late.
We are a 501©(3) non-profit charitable organization, and donations are tax-deductible. If you would like more information about this topic, call Ginni Fay 941-315-0131, or email: ginnif@aol.com or Liz Barton at 941-628-1298, or email: goddessofvets@gmail.com.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents ‘If Not for Music’
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “If Not for Music” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. At this concert hear some of the most exciting and descriptive pieces by internationally renowned composers and arrangers. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the door the night of the concert.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community breakfast
The Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte County announces its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Way. The speaker this year is award winning author, Canter Brown Jr., Ph.D, frequently referred to as one of Florida’s most prolific historians. This year, awards honoring local persons who have contributed to the Museum’s mission as well as to the community at-large will be given to Lorah Steiner, retired Director of Charlotte County Tourism, and Roy and Eunice Wiley, local educators, artists, and community activists.
Once again, Charlotte County student winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest will be given prizes and the first place winners will read their essays to the Breakfast audience.
Tickets can be either purchased in advance on the Museum’s website (blanchardhousemuseum.org) or in person at the Museum, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. Advanced ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for children (under 12). Tickets bought at the door: $20 for adults, $10 for children. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Charlotte County Pride Fest
The 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Special entertainment by Steven Andrade as Cher and Spikey Van Dykey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-204-3505 or visit www.charlottecountypridefl.org.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
Bear Hill Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Kirkin ‘O’ Tartan
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, invites the public for a special service at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 to celebrate “The Kirkin ‘O’ Tartan.” While this service celebrates Scotland and Scottish heritage, it is truly a Scottish-American custom. The Kirkin “o” Tartan services as a remembrance of the liberties and religious freedom Scotts fought to preserve, including their influence on freedoms shared by all Americans.
For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Charlotte Chorale benefit concert planned
The Charlotte Chorale announced its Benefit Concert for 2019 will be all about that Old Time Rock and Roll featuring the critically acclaimed band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Concert tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. As a reminder the Benefit Concert is not a part of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2018-19 season concert series and tickets must be purchased separately.
Afternoon tea with ‘Julia Child’
The Presbyterian Women of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will host a presentation by Marie Ludvig “A Look at the Life and Times of Julia Child” at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. After the program enjoy a formal British-style tea in fellowship hall. Waiters will serve, finger sandwiches, scones and clotted cream, and elegant desserts.
Tickets are available Sundays at the church, or by calling the church office during regular business hours, for a donation of $20. Proceeds support 14 Presbyterian Women mission programs. For more information contact the church office at 639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
‘Let’s Get Splashed’
Marki Raposa will host “Let’s Get Splashed!” wine and painting party at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Cost is $40 and includes supplies, wine and snacks. Register at visualartcenter.org. or call 941-639-8810.
Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month’s Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
‘Feeling’ Alright’ tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, “Feelin’ Alright,” a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh, and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
Chili challenge scheduled
8th Annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge, Beer, & Blues Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Up to 20 chili teams will set up their chili cooking booths in Laishley Park in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is the best. The Beer Tasting Tent will feature over 50 different craft beers from Micro-Breweries around the country. Visit www.PuntaGordaChiliFest.com or call 941-637-5953.
4th annual YMCA Spin-a-Thon
Join in for the 4th annual YMCA Spin-a-Thon from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 at Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, where you can ‘Pedal for a Purpose!’ This indoor cycling event is a fundraiser for the YMCA Children & Families Scholarship fund and programs. You can choose to spin from one to four hours. Enjoy team teaching, fun music, giveaways and great food all while enjoying a view of beautiful Charlotte Harbor. The cost is $25 per hour or $75 for all four hours. You do not need to be a Y member and there is no experience necessary. Sign-up online at runsignup.com/race/fl/puntagorda/spinathon or in person at the Punta Gorda or Franz Ross YMCA. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email gmarinari@skyymca.org.
First social of year for Italian Heritage Social Club
The Italian Heritage Social Club is having its first social of 2019 on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. A new year dinner dance with a dinner choices of roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable or shrimp scampi with pasta $15 for members or guests. Dance music by the Don and Jo show. Includes coffee, dessert, ice tea, b.y.o.b. For more information or to RSVP call 941-661-5176 or 941-661-4247.
TEAM Punta Gorda annual meeting scheduled
TEAM Punta Gorda’s annual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The theme – Economic Development is a Team Sport – will feature a riveting presentation by Lucienne Pears, outgoing director of the Charlotte County Economic Development Office, and Dave Gammon, the office’s business recruitment supervisor who will serve as interim director. The meeting, which will include a brief look at TEAM’s many accomplishments in 2018. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Attendance is strictly limited to 225 persons.
Wine and painting party
Create a set of “Etched Wine Glasses” with Belinda Duclos at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Cost is $40 and includes supplies, wine and snacks. Register at visualartcenter.org. or call 941-639-8810.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
Paddle with your valentine
Paddle the Lower Peace River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Paddle with Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried past the turn-of-the century Liverpool phosphate dock ruins. Check the rookery for bird activity and then up in the Peace River to the Nav-A-Gator for lunch. Return via a short cut. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Edgewater Events, LLC will present the 10th Anniversary of the Funk Feat on Feb. 15-16 at the Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enjoy two days of funk, fun, vendors, food and drinks. Get tickets now as they sell out fast. For more information on performers and to purchase tickets visit www.FunkFestPuntaGorda.com.
Players to present ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
The Charlotte Players will present “Singin’ in the Rain on Feb. 15-24 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards. Seating is reserved for all shows. Ticket prices vary. For more information, call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
Return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden
Salto Entertainment announces the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the boutique Big-Top on Feb. 20-26 at The Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda.
Tickets may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. New and exciting additions this year. Battles, performances, judging, dancing, and more. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society — Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
‘Spring Fling…A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Clu, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, sumptuous food, drinks and great fun. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
