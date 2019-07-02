Staff Report

‘Operation Knot Lit’ cracks down on boating

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is participating in Operation Knot Lit, a statewide initiative to crack down on boating and driving under the influence during the holiday weekend.

Through July 7, authorities also will look for reckless driving and boating.

According to a release from CCSO, “Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, and a leading factor in recreational boating accidents.”

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to choose a designated driver or alternative form of transportation when drinking.

The AAA Tow to Go program will be operating throughout the holiday weekend. Call 1-855-286-9246.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to celebrate safely this holiday weekend.

Fireworks: check local ordinances before using fireworks. Store them in a cool, dry place away from children and pets. Keep a bucket of water handy.

Pets: Exercise your pets before fireworks begin to go off and keep them inside as much as possible. Be sure they have a tag with your contact information.

Grill: Keep the grill in the open, away from anything that can catch fire. Use long-handled tools especially made for grilling. Keep children and pets away from grill. Always supervise the grill when in use.

For more safety information, visit ccsoblog.org/2019/07/02/safety-tips-and-fireworks-laws/

