Library curbside service available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Division will now be offering curbside service for library books on hold. Patrons can place books on hold through the website or the Libraries Blue Cloud mobile application. Library staff will call the patron when their items are available for pickup. Once patrons have arrived at the library and parked in the designated parking spots, they can call the number on the sign and staff will deliver their items to their car. This service is available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at all library branches. For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Crestview Circle lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on North and South Crestview Circle at U.S. 41 from 3 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Monday, April 13. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
New DeSoto Landfill hours
Effective Monday, April 13, there will be new temporary hours at the landfill in DeSoto County. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. For questions, call the Landfill Office at 863-993-4826.
Financial assistance for DeSoto residents
The Social Services Department has received a generous donation from the DeSoto Community Foundation. The donation is being used to assist residents who are out of work due to COVID–19. If you are in need of assistance due to your employer closing down or you are not receiving pay, please contact the DeSoto County Social Services Office at 863-993-4850 to see if you qualify.
Charlotte County offers COVID-19 text system
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Office has established the CharCoCares text system to provide local updates related to COVID-19, area resources and opportunities as they become available. Simply text CharCoCares to 888-777 to opt in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.
In addition to CharCoCares text messaging, residents and visitors can find information on COVID-19 by calling the Florida Department of Health Call Center 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. For local resources and assistance call 2-1-1 (Englewood, out of area and TTY users dial 941-205-2161). All these contacts are available 24/7. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food bank open
The St. Vincent de Paul-St. Charles food bank is open from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at St. Vincent de Paul, 21841 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Food is available for those in need.
New trash rules for DeSoto residents
Womack Sanitation will cease the collection of bulk waste items until further notice during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. For the safety of its employees, Womack is also requesting customers to bag all trash securely, even when placing in a garbage can. Loose items will not be collected.
AAA tips for parked vehicles
Many Floridians’ cars will be parked in the driveway for at least another month. State figures show that Floridians are already driving less, as residents attempt to flatten the curve.
“Leaving the car unused for an extended period of time could leave it vulnerable to problems with your battery, brakes and tires,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group.
AAA offers these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles:
• Battery Boost: Start your vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at a full state and prevent deterioration. Let the engine run for a few minutes to recharge, then turn it off. If you have one, consider using a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger. The Battery Tender would remain connected to the stored vehicle.
• Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure (more than usual) to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.
• Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass.
• No Parking Brake. Don’t use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.
• Sun Shade. If your car is always outdoors and exposed to the sun, use a sun shade. This will help prevent the sun’s UV rays from deteriorating your dashboard and steering wheel.
Charlotte County orders burn ban
Charlotte County recently issued an emergency order banning outdoor burning (including yard waste and recreational fires) and the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.This prohibition does not affect attended barbecue/cooking equipment or burn permits issued by the Florida Forest Service.
The ban will remain in effect until the threat of wildfires no longer exists.
Watch out for Census-coronavirus scam
The Florida Attorney General is warning residents about an emerging scam that involves a false claim that Floridians must respond to the 2020 Census in order to receive a coronavirus stimulus payment. The scam message usually includes a link that directs anyone who clicks on it to a fake website with prompts to provide sensitive personal information. While participating in the Census is mandatory, there is no connection between completing the Census and receiving a stimulus check.
To avoid Census and COVID-19 related scams, remember that the Census count and stimulus payment are not connected in anyway. Know that the Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails, or ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information, or money. Never click on links on any unsolicited messages about the Census or stimulus payments, and confirm that the return address on mail from the Census Bureau is Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other type of COVID-19 fraud should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
Water Management District rec lands remain open
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will keep District-managed recreation lands open for individual and small group day use in its 16-county region to provide the public with a place to get outside and exercise. However, all campgrounds and campsites remain closed.
Recreational users are reminded to follow the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis and to uphold CDC guidance to practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings larger than 10 people and distancing themselves a minimum of 6 feet from others. As long as recreational users follow this guidance, the District will be able to provide recreational opportunities while protecting public health and safety associated with the spread of COVID-19, unless otherwise directed by an emergency order.
For more information on District recreation lands, visit WaterMatters.org/Recreation.
Report price gouging
The Florida Attorney General is investigating reports of price gouging during an emergency, which is against the law. The following consumer products are currently considered essential commodities:
• Protective masks and face shields used to protect you from others if you are sick
• Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand gel, wipes, and disinfectant sprays
• All personal protective equipment (PPE), including gowns, booties, gloves, and other protective gear
If you suspect price gouging, obtain as much information as possible in the form of receipts or bills. When comparing products, note as much information as possible, including the product name, size or quantity, manufacturer, item number and unit price. Report this information to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1-866-966-7226. You may also report violations online at myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the following address: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, PL-01, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1050. Include your name, the name of the company or individual, and a complaint number, if you received one.
