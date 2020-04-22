New Sarasota County Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites
Department of Health-Sarasota is scheduled to host three by-appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Sarasota County next week. This community based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) or who works in a health care setting.
To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883.
Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future:
Mid-County: 8 a.m.-noon today at Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel.
South County: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port.
All patients must have an appointment to be tested, please call 941-861-2883 to be evaluated and scheduled for an appointment.
East Charlotte Avenue closure
Beginning Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 1, (weather and equipment operations permitting) milling and pavement resurfacing is scheduled on East Charlotte Avenue in Punta Gorda from Southbound U.S. 41 to Cooper Street. The road will be open to local traffic only. Detours and impact to traffic are to be anticipated. Hours of operation will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. When driving in the area, motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-ways. For additional information on this project, please contact Linda Sposito, Senior Project Manager, City of Punta Gorda Public Works Department at 941-575-5060.
Boys & Girls Clubs offers Drive-Thru Dinner for kids
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County is offering a Community Drive thru Dinner Program to support local families. The Drive Thru Dinner Program will provide dinner to kids up to 18 years old from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Family Services Center, 21450 Gibralter Drive Port Charlotte, and at the Englewood Boys & Girls Clubs, at the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road.
Watch out for stimulus money scams
With stimulus payment deposits starting to flow in, Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert to warn Floridians that scammers will try to take advantage of the unprecedented injection of cash into the U.S. economy. Millions of Americans with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service are beginning to receive direct deposits, and Floridians should take steps now to avoid falling prey to scams designed to steal payments, banking account numbers or other sensitive personal information.
Floridians who already provided banking information to the IRS by virtue of filing their taxes have now begun to receive direct deposits and do not need to take action. The IRS will follow up by mailing confirmation notices to beneficiaries within a few weeks after payments are made. Anyone who receives a notice, but does not receive a payment, should contact the IRS immediately.
The IRS will not initiate contact with anyone by email, phone call, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. The IRS emphasizes on its website that there is no sign-up requirement to receive a payment.
Shortly after President Donald J. Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert with the following tips:
• Never respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
• Never provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
• Do not trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS — spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
• Never make an advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
Charlotte Behavioral offers free therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
New DeSoto Landfill hours
There will be new temporary hours at the landfill in DeSoto County. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. For questions, call the Landfill Office at 863-993-4826.
Food bank open
The St. Vincent de Paul-St. Charles food bank is open from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at St. Vincent de Paul, 21841 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Food is available for those in need.
Financial assistance for DeSoto residents
The Social Services Department has received a generous donation from the DeSoto Community Foundation. The donation is being used to assist residents who are out of work due to COVID–19. If you are in need of assistance due to your employer closing down or you are not receiving pay, please contact the DeSoto County Social Services Office at 863-993-4850 to see if you qualify.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.