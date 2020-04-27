Peachland Boulevard temporarily closed
Peachland Boulevard, between Waterside Street and Harbor Boulevard, in Port Charlotte, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Charles Rine at 941-883-3561 or Charles.Rine@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Tax Collector appointments
The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Punta Gorda location is taking a first step toward reopening to the public in a limited capacity by appointment only. The Punta Gorda location is offering appointments for services that cannot be done online, by telephone, drop box, or by mail. Appointments may be made at TaxCollector.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by calling 941-743-1350.
Harbor Boulevard closed
Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday through Tuesday, May 5. This is required to tie in a new watermain that is part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Heritage Landing water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for approximately 10 p.m.-6 a.m. May 6 for Heritage Landing in southern Charlotte County. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers affected include all addresses within Heritage Landing. Customers should plan on being without water service during this time. For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Emergency Notices under Popular Links. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cochran Boulevard closed at U.S. 41
Cochran Boulevard west of the U.S. 41 intersection will be closed until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 1. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Behavioral offers free therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
New DeSoto Landfill hours
There will be new temporary hours at the landfill in DeSoto County. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. For questions, call the Landfill Office at 863-993-4826.
Charlotte County offers COVID-19 text system
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Office has established the CharCoCares text system to provide local updates related to COVID-19, area resources and opportunities as they become available. Simply text CharCoCares to 888-777 to opt in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.
In addition to CharCoCares text messaging, residents and visitors can find information on COVID-19 by calling the Florida Department of Health Call Center 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. For local resources and assistance call 2-1-1 (Englewood, out of area and TTY users dial 941-205-2161). All these contacts are available 24/7. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food bank open
The St. Vincent de Paul-St. Charles food bank is open from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at St. Vincent de Paul, 21841 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Food is available for those in need.
Financial assistance for DeSoto residents
The Social Services Department has received a generous donation from the DeSoto Community Foundation. The donation is being used to assist residents who are out of work due to COVID–19. If you are in need of assistance due to your employer closing down or you are not receiving pay, please contact the DeSoto County Social Services Office at 863-993-4850 to see if you qualify.
New trash rules for DeSoto residents
Womack Sanitation will cease the collection of bulk waste items until further notice during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. For the safety of its employees, Womack is also requesting customers to bag all trash securely, even when placing in a garbage can. Loose items will not be collected.
Charlotte County Landfill accepting credit only
Due to the coronavirus, the Charlotte County Landfill will not be accepting cash until further notice. Credit card, debit card, or prepaid accounts will be the only payment forms accepted. The goal is to reduce to possibility of spreading the virus. For information, contact Solid Waste at 941-764-4360.
Boys & Girls Clubs start Drive-Thru Dinner for kids
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County is offering a Community Drive thru Dinner Program to support local families. The Drive Thru Dinner Program will provide dinner to kids up to 18 years old from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Family Services Center, 21450 Gibralter Drive Port Charlotte, and at the Englewood Boys & Girls Clubs, at the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road.
