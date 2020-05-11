Olean Boulevard to close nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. beginning May 17 until May 21. During this time, the emergency room entrance to Facwett Hospital will be relocated to the back. Please use the emergency room entrance on Brinson Avenue. All traffic will use Harbor Boulevard and Brinson Avenue for the detour. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Shade installation at skate park
A shade structure will be installed from May 18-25 at the Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The shade structure will be over the picnic table area. Please exercise caution near this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at Monty.Rodriguez@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
New app for domestic violence victims
Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting a free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT, that can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly ‘call’ for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims, isolated with abusers while social distancing, inconspicuously put out a call for help—without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
Water service interruption for Heritage Landing
A water service interruption is scheduled from approximately 10 p.m Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Heritage Landing in the Burnt Store Service Area. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time. All addresses in Heritage Landing will be affected.
For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Emergency Notices under Popular Links.
Charlotte parking fees to be reinstated June 1
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees will be reinstated June 1. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Sarasota Tax Collector partially reopens office
The Sarasota County Tax Collector Mid-County Service Center has reopened for limited driver’s license transactions that cannot be completed online. The office is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and appointments are required. Under a phased re-opening plan, other Tax Collector locations will re-open as the need for in-person services increases.
Protective barriers are being installed at every other service station to provide social distancing for staff, and other precautionary measures are being implemented to comply with CDC guidelines.
Upon re-opening, the following is required:
• Customers must be Sarasota County residents.
• An appointment must be scheduled in advance by calling 941-861-8300, option 2.
• Customers will be asked a series of health questions before entering the office. Anyone experiencing a fever or COVID-19 symptoms will have their appointment rescheduled.
• Only the person completing the transaction will be able to enter the office.
• A face covering is required for service.
Services such as driver’s license road tests and the learner’s permit test remain on hold until further notice. Transactions such as registration renewals and tax payments will continue to be completed online.
Southbound lane closure on Burnt Store Road
A southbound lane closure will occur on Burnt Store Road in south Charlotte County beginning just past the Heritage Landings entrance and continue for a half-mile south of the entrance from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. May 13. This closure is required for water main installation and connections for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
