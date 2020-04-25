Heritage Landing water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for Tuesday and May 6 from approximately 10 p.m.-6 a.m. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers affected include all addresses within Heritage Landing. Customers should plan on being without water service during this time. For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Emergency Notices under Popular Links. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Tax Collector appointments
The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Punta Gorda location is taking a first step toward reopening to the public in a limited capacity by appointment only. The Punta Gorda location is offering appointments for services that cannot be done online, by telephone, drop box, or by mail. Appointments may be made at TaxCollector.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by calling 941-743-1350.
South Gulf Cove Waterway Levels
The South Gulf Cove lock is scheduled to be open during high tide through Monday, April 27. This is required to raise water within the South Gulf Cove Waterway system to normal levels as well as improve water quality during annual droughts. Staff will be onsite and boaters will have access to the lock. For information, contact Patrick Ferriter at 941-681-3776 or Patrick.Ferriter@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Watch out for stimulus money scams
With stimulus payment deposits starting to flow in, Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert to warn Floridians that scammers will try to take advantage of the unprecedented injection of cash into the U.S. economy. Millions of Americans with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service are beginning to receive direct deposits, and Floridians should take steps now to avoid falling prey to scams designed to steal payments, banking account numbers or other sensitive personal information.
Floridians who already provided banking information to the IRS by virtue of filing their taxes have now begun to receive direct deposits and do not need to take action. The IRS will follow up by mailing confirmation notices to beneficiaries within a few weeks after payments are made. Anyone who receives a notice, but does not receive a payment, should contact the IRS immediately.
The IRS will not initiate contact with anyone by email, phone call, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. The IRS emphasizes on its website that there is no sign-up requirement to receive a payment.
Shortly after President Donald J. Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert with the following tips:
• Never respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
• Never provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
• Do not trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS — spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
• Never make an advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
Charlotte Behavioral offers free therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
Charlotte County orders burn ban
Charlotte County recently issued an emergency order banning outdoor burning (including yard waste and recreational fires) and the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.This prohibition does not affect attended barbecue/cooking equipment or burn permits issued by the Florida Forest Service.
The ban will remain in effect until the threat of wildfires no longer exists.
Punta Gorda's gazebos, pavilions closed
The city of Punta Gorda has closed its gazebos and pavilions through the month of April. For questions, call 941-575-3302.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provides Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Chapter is offering three scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded.
Homework Help offered via phone
The Charlotte County Libraries and History division will be offering Homework Help via telephone from all of our library branches.
Services included in Homework Help are:
• Select books at an appropriate grade level on a certain subject and have them ready for curbside pickup.
• Provide direction to a credible website and/or resource to assist with a specific question or topic.
• Assist with citing sources.
• Assist with using Skype and Microsoft products.
• Assist with selecting, downloading and attaching pictures and other documents.
• Assist by proofreading essays.
• Assist teachers to locate resources and supporting materials for their lesson plans.
Homework Help will not complete a specific problem or answer a specific question. We will direct the student toward a resource to help them find the answer themselves. For information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
