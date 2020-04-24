Southbound lane closure on
Burnt Store RoadA southbound lane closure will occur on Burnt Store Road in south Charlotte County beginning just past the Heritage Landings entrance and continue for a half-mile south of the entrance from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Tuesday and May 6. This closure is required for water main installation and connections for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visitwww.CharlotteCountyFL.gov
.
Harbor Boulevard closedHarbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday through Tuesday, May 5. This is required to tie in a new watermain that is part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cochran Boulevard closed at U.S. 41Cochran Boulevard west of the U.S. 41 intersection will be closed starting at 3 a.m. Monday until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 1. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Heritage Landing water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for Tuesday and May 6 from approximately 10 p.m.-6 a.m. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers affected include all addresses within Heritage Landing. Customers should plan on being without water service during this time. For future emergency notices, visitwww.CharlotteCountyFL.gov
and click Utility Emergency Notices under Popular Links. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Tax Collector appointmentsThe Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Punta Gorda location is taking a first step toward reopening to the public in a limited capacity by appointment only. The Punta Gorda location is offering appointments for services that cannot be done online, by telephone, drop box, or by mail. Appointments may be made at TaxCollector.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by calling 941-743-1350.
East Charlotte Avenue closure
Beginning Monday through Friday, May 1, (weather and equipment operations permitting) milling and pavement resurfacing is scheduled on East Charlotte Avenue in Punta Gorda from Southbound U.S. 41 to Cooper Street. The road will be open to local traffic only. Detours and impact to traffic are to be anticipated. Hours of operation will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. When driving in the area, motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-ways. For additional information on this project, please contact Linda Sposito, Senior Project Manager, City of Punta Gorda Public Works Department at 941-575-5060.
Crestview Circle lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on North and South Crestview Circle and southbound U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 30. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Trail trimming at Ollie’s Pond Park
Trail trimming and mulching will take place May 6 along the trails around Ollie’s Pond Park, 18235 Avon Ave., Port Charlotte. Portions of the trail will be closed throughout the day. Please use caution around designated construction areas and avoid areas where heavy equipment is being used. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
