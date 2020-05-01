Utilities department offers flushing recommendation
The Charlotte County Utilities Department recommends residents and businesses flush water lines for approximately five minutes when the water has not been used for an extended period of time. It’s important to flush the hot and cold water lines to remove any stagnant water in the plumbing system. For information, contact Charlotte County Utilities Customer Service at 941-764-4300 or CCUSupport@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Southbound lane closure on Burnt Store Road
A southbound lane closure will occur on Burnt Store Road in south Charlotte County beginning just past the Heritage Landings entrance and continue for a half-mile south of the entrance from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Tuesday and May 6. This closure is required for water main installation and connections for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visitwww.CharlotteCountyFL.gov
.
San Domingo Boulevard at Gasparilla closedSan Domingo Boulevard will be closed at Gasparilla Road on the following dates: May 7-May 8, and May 11-13. Traffic will be detoured to Ingram Boulevard. This is required for the construction of the San Domingo Boulevard and Gasparilla Road project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Heritage Landing water service interruptionA water service interruption is scheduled for approximately 10 p.m.-6 a.m. May 6 for Heritage Landing in southern Charlotte County. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers affected include all addresses within Heritage Landing. Customers should plan on being without water service during this time. For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Emergency Notices under Popular Links. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Quesada Avenue closed
Quesada Avenue, between Kensington and Yorkshire streets, will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. through May 15. Traffic will detour to Peachland Boulevard. This closure is required to installing a drainage pipe into the Morningstar Waterway. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visitwww.CharlotteCountyFL.gov
.
Charlotte Tax Collector appointmentsThe Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Punta Gorda location is taking a first step toward reopening to the public in a limited capacity by appointment only. The Punta Gorda location is offering appointments for services that cannot be done online, by telephone, drop box, or by mail. Appointments may be made at TaxCollector.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by calling 941-743-1350.
Harbor Boulevard closed
Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic through Tuesday. This is required to tie in a new watermain that is part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte reopens fields, dog parks
Charlotte County fishing piers, disc golf courses, sports fields (baseball, softball, soccer and football) and dog parks are now open. No organized activities will be permitted.
Englewood Beach and Port Charlotte Beach are open as are beach restrooms. Parking meters will be disabled.
Follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing. Gatherings of 10 or more are not permitted under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order. For facility hours of operation, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Trail trimming at Ollie’s Pond Park
Trail trimming and mulching will take place May 6 along the trails around Ollie’s Pond Park, 18235 Avon Ave., Port Charlotte. Portions of the trail will be closed throughout the day. Please use caution around designated construction areas and avoid areas where heavy equipment is being used. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate informational session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives.Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online Informational Session from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. May 19. It is open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eiight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information on how to sign up for the online session call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Sharps containers, residential household hazardous waste
In response to COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte County transfer facilities are closed until further notice. Recognizing the need to collect sharps containers and residential household hazardous waste in the community, Charlotte County is establishing curbside collection of these items at your residence. A maximum of three sharps containers and a maximum of 10 containers of household hazardous waste of any combination will be collected per appointment.
Call 941-764-4360 to schedule a collection at your residence. This service is temporary and will end once the transfer facilities are safe to reopen.
Watch out for stimulus money scams
With stimulus payment deposits starting to flow in, Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert to warn Floridians that scammers will try to take advantage of the unprecedented injection of cash into the U.S. economy. Millions of Americans with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service are beginning to receive direct deposits, and Floridians should take steps now to avoid falling prey to scams designed to steal payments, banking account numbers or other sensitive personal information.
Floridians who already provided banking information to the IRS by virtue of filing their taxes have now begun to receive direct deposits and do not need to take action. The IRS will follow up by mailing confirmation notices to beneficiaries within a few weeks after payments are made. Anyone who receives a notice, but does not receive a payment, should contact the IRS immediately.
The IRS will not initiate contact with anyone by email, phone call, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. The IRS emphasizes on its website that there is no sign-up requirement to receive a payment.
Shortly after President Donald J. Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert with the following tips:
• Never respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
• Never provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
• Do not trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS — spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
• Never make an advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
