Boys & Girls Clubs start Drive-Thru Dinner for kids
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County is offering a Community Drive thru Dinner Program to support local families. The Drive Thru Dinner Program will provide dinner to kids up to 18 years old from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Family Services Center, 21450 Gibralter Drive Port Charlotte, and at the Englewood Boys & Girls Clubs, at the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road.
Due to COVID-19 virus, Boys & Girls Clubs recently had to temporarily stop offering its after-school program. They have been working on ways to continue providing programs remotely and lending a hand to families.
Property tax payment due date extended
The Florida Department of Revenue has issued an extension for property tax payments until April 15 to assist those adversely affected by COVID-19. For more information on the order, go to floridarevenue.com.
Charlotte County Tax Collector's Office: taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov 941-743-1350
Sarasota County Tax Collector's Office: sarasotataxcollector.com 941-861-8300
DeSoto County Tax Collector's Office: desotocountytaxcollector.com 863-993-4861
Economic hardship assistance available
The Community Organizations Active in a Disaster has created a point of entry to assist Charlotte County residents with the economic hardships they may experience as a result of COVID-19. Funding will be available for rent/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare, food, and other needs once an initial screening has been completed.
Visit www.COADFL.org to fill out a pre-screen application today or call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY, Englewood, and out-of-area cell phone callers) for information on available community resources.
United Way of South Sarasota County launches COVID-19 fund
The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund, which will provide financial resources for individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood,
Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
“With recent news of the mandated school closures statewide, we are accelerating our efforts. Our goal of this fund is to support the immediate needs of the economically vulnerable populations in South Sarasota County,” said Barbara Cruz, President/CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County. “Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”
To donate to this fund, visit www.uwssc.com. Checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 157 S. Havana Road, Venice, FL 34292.
For questions regarding the United Way of South Sarasota County’s Coronavirus Recovery and Relief Fund, contact Barbara Cruz by calling 941-484-4811 or emailing barbara@uwssc.com.
Charlotte offers Virtual Movement Initiative
Charlotte County Parks and Recreation division is launching its Virtual Movement Initiative to help residents stay active while at home. Through this initiative, Parks and Recreation will be releasing a new video on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. These videos will provide at-home workouts, yoga, kids crafts, water aerobics and more.
Find the videos at www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec on the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Along with these videos the hashtag, #CharlotteRECsTheCurve, will be launched to keep up with our community engaging in our Virtual Movement Initiative. For information, contact Erin Murphy at 941-681-3742 or Erin.Murphy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Water Management District rec lands remain open
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will keep District-managed recreation lands open for individual and small group day use in its 16-county region to provide the public with a place to get outside and exercise. However, all campgrounds and campsites remain closed.
Recreational users are reminded to follow the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis and to uphold CDC guidance to practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings larger than 10 people and distancing themselves a minimum of 6 feet from others. As long as recreational users follow this guidance, the District will be able to provide recreational opportunities while protecting public health and safety associated with the spread of COVID-19, unless otherwise directed by an emergency order.
For more information on District recreation lands, visit WaterMatters.org/Recreation.
Curbside service while transfer stations closed
Charlotte County’s Transfer Stations are closed, however, residents still have the ability to use curbside services at this time. These services include:
• Up to 4 cubic yards of yard waste or household material per week (no request needed).
• Collection of up to four appliances (white goods) per fiscal year (October-September).
• Collection of up to four electronic waste items per fiscal year.
• Yard trimming collection
• Tires smaller than 22 inches with or without rims (limited to six per fiscal year).
• Collection of motor oil/filters and non-leaking lead acid batteries (oil must be in clear screw-top container).
Schedule E-waste and appliance service requires an online form for pickup. Residents are allowed up to four e-waste items per year.
For more information, go to www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click on Garbage and Recycling on the left-side menu under Popular Links.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provides Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Chapter is offering three scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded.
Library curbside service available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Division will now be offering curbside service for library books on hold. Patrons can place books on hold through the website or the Libraries Blue Cloud mobile application. Library staff will call the patron when their items are available for pickup. Once patrons have arrived at the library and parked in the designated parking spots, they can call the number on the sign and staff will deliver their items to their car. This service is available during normal operating hours at the Mid-County Regional Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Monday-Saturday, and at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library and Port Charlotte Public Library, Tuesday-Saturday. For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County offers services online, by phone
To reduce face-to-face interactions between the public and customer service staff during the COVID-19 outbreak, Charlotte County offers numerous services online and by phone. Customers may apply for permits, submit plans, report code violations, download books and magazines, apply for jobs and pet licenses, report illegal dumping and much more online. Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the COVID-19 Information banner at the top of the page, then click Online Services.
Many services are also available by phone:
For Human Services information, call 2-1-1. For TTY users or callers from Englewood and other areas, call 941-205-2161.
To pay a Utilities bill, call 941-764-4300.
To report illegal dumping, call 1-866-938-6722.
For a complete list of department phone numbers, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Department Listing under Popular Links.
