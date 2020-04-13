Sharps containers, residential household hazardous waste
In response to COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte County transfer facilities are closed until further notice. Recognizing the need to collect sharps containers and residential household hazardous waste in the community, Charlotte County is establishing curbside collection of these items at your residence. A maximum of three sharps containers and a maximum of 10 containers of household hazardous waste of any combination will be collected per appointment.
Call 941-764-4360 to schedule a collection at your residence. This service is temporary and will end once the transfer facilities are safe to reopen.
Watch out for stimulus money scams
With stimulus payment deposits starting to flow in, Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert to warn Floridians that scammers will try to take advantage of the unprecedented injection of cash into the U.S. economy. Millions of Americans with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service are beginning to receive direct deposits, and Floridians should take steps now to avoid falling prey to scams designed to steal payments, banking account numbers or other sensitive personal information.
Floridians who already provided banking information to the IRS by virtue of filing their taxes have now begun to receive direct deposits and do not need to take action. The IRS will follow up by mailing confirmation notices to beneficiaries within a few weeks after payments are made. Anyone who receives a notice, but does not receive a payment, should contact the IRS immediately.
The IRS will not initiate contact with anyone by email, phone call, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. The IRS emphasizes on its website that there is no sign-up requirement to receive a payment.
Shortly after President Donald J. Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert with the following tips:
• Never respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
• Never provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
• Do not trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS — spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
• Never make an advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
Food bank open
The St. Vincent de Paul-St. Charles food bank is open from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at St. Vincent de Paul, 21841 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Food is available for those in need.
Drive-through dinner for kids
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County is offering a Community Drive-through Dinner Program to support local families. The Drive Thru Dinner Program will provide dinner to kids up to 18 years old from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Family Services Center, 21450 Gibralter Drive Port Charlotte, and at the Englewood Boys & Girls Clubs, at the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road.
Due to COVID-19 virus, Boys & Girls Clubs recently had to temporarily stop offering its after-school program. They have been working on ways to continue providing programs remotely and lending a hand to families.
Charlotte County orders burn ban
Charlotte County recently issued an emergency order banning outdoor burning (including yard waste and recreational fires) and the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.This prohibition does not affect attended barbecue/cooking equipment or burn permits issued by the Florida Forest Service.
The ban will remain in effect until the threat of wildfires no longer exists.
Punta Gorda's gazebos, pavilions closed
The city of Punta Gorda has closed its gazebos and pavilions through the month of April. For questions, call 941-575-3302.
Homework Help offered via phone
The Charlotte County Libraries and History division will be offering Homework Help via telephone from all of our library branches.
Services included in Homework Help are:
• Select books at an appropriate grade level on a certain subject and have them ready for curbside pickup.
• Provide direction to a credible website and/or resource to assist with a specific question or topic.
• Assist with citing sources.
• Assist with using Skype and Microsoft products.
• Assist with selecting, downloading and attaching pictures and other documents.
• Assist by proofreading essays.
• Assist teachers to locate resources and supporting materials for their lesson plans.
Homework Help will not complete a specific problem or answer a specific question. We will direct the student toward a resource to help them find the answer themselves. For information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
United Way of South Sarasota County launches COVID-19 fund
The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund, which will provide financial resources for individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood,
Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
“With recent news of the mandated school closures statewide, we are accelerating our efforts. Our goal of this fund is to support the immediate needs of the economically vulnerable populations in South Sarasota County,” said Barbara Cruz, President/CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County. “Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”
To donate to this fund, visit www.uwssc.com. Checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 157 S. Havana Road, Venice, FL 34292.
For questions regarding the United Way of South Sarasota County’s Coronavirus Recovery and Relief Fund, contact Barbara Cruz by calling 941-484-4811 or emailing barbara@uwssc.com.
