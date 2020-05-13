South Gulf Cove
food driveThe Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove is organizing a food drive to support the food bank at Englewood Helping Hand from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. today at the South Gulf Cove Park/Boat Ramp, 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte, (South Gulf Cove). Donations can be received by car or boat drive-thru.
Food items needed include peanut butter, jelly, tuna (pouches or cans), dry pasta, spaghetti sauce, cereal, drinks and drink mixes, granola bars and trail mixes, rice, canned beans and pasta meals, soups. Hygiene items include antibacterial wipes, soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo, toilet paper and paper towels. Monetary donations are tax-deductible. To receive a contribution receipt, make your check payable to the CCT of SGC. If you are unable to participate on that date, checks can be submitted to CCT, P.O. Box 453, Placida, FL 33946.
DeSoto County drive-thru COVID-19 testsCOVID-19 drive-thru testing will take place from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. today at DeSoto Middle School, 420 E. Gibson St., and Nocatee Elementary School, 4846 S.W. Shores Ave. No appointment is necessary. Testing is for those 18 and older regardless of symptoms. Individuals being tested must stay in their vehicles. For more information, call 863-491-7580.
Library curbside service not available May 23Curbside holds pickup will not be available at Charlotte County library locations on Saturday, May 23. All libraries will resume this service at 10 a.m. May 26. For more information, go to www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Shade installation at skate parkA shade structure will be installed from May 18-25 at the Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The shade structure will be over the picnic table area. Please exercise caution near this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at Monty.Rodriguez@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Quesada Avenue closedQuesada Avenue, between Kensington and Yorkshire streets, will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday. Traffic will detour to Peachland Boulevard. This closure is required to installing a drainage pipe into the Morningstar Waterway. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
New app for domestic violence victimsAttorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting a free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT, that can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly ‘call’ for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims, isolated with abusers while social distancing, inconspicuously put out a call for help—without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
County mini-transfer facilities reopensThe Charlotte County mini-transfer facilities has reopened for regular hours of operation. Curbside pick-up of sharps and household hazardous waste has ended. The West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility is at 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood. The Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility is at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., in Port Charlotte. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Garbage & Recycling under Popular Links.
The Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies Reuse Store will remain closed until further notice. For information about supporting C.A.R.E., visit carefl.org.
Charlotte parking fees to be reinstated June 1Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees will be reinstated June 1. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate informational session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives.Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online Informational Session from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. May 19. It is open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information on how to sign up for the online session call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.