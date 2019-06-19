NEWS BRIEFS
Woman trapped in jail stairwell for 2.5 days
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman was trapped in a St. Louis jail stairwell for more than two days after not understanding how to get out of the building.
St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass said the woman didn’t appear to be suffering when she was found and refused to go to a hospital.
Glass told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the woman was leaving the St. Louis Justice Center on June 5 after being arrested when she went through a fire exit door, which caused all doors on all floors to lock.
Although the woman made noises, staff couldn’t find her because she moved from floor to floor. They didn’t search the fire stairs.
Staff finally saw her on June 7 looking through a window of one of the doors.
Woman found dead in Costco parking lot was mauled by dogs
LOS ANGELES — A woman whose body was discovered over the weekend in a Costco parking lot in Bakersfield had been mauled by three dogs, according to police.
The woman was found dead in the parking lot of the Costco store on Rosedale Highway about 6 a.m. Sunday with traumatic injuries that investigators determined were wounds from a dog attack, said Bakersfield police Sgt. Nathan McCauley.
The woman has not been identified, but authorities said she was homeless and was in her late 30s or early 40s. Her exact cause of death has not been determined.
The altercation between the woman and the dogs likely began at an industrial yard near the warehouse store and ended in the parking lot based on paw prints and other evidence at the scene, McCauley said.
Two of the dogs involved in the attack belonged to a nearby business owner. The third dog, a pit bull terrier, was a stray. One of the dogs has already been euthanized, and the rest are scheduled to be killed.
—Los Angeles Times
‘Fatal Attraction’ killer Carolyn Warmus out of prison after nearly 30 years behind bars
Infamous “Fatal Attraction” killer Carolyn Warmus was released from prison Monday after serving 27 years for murdering her lover’s wife.
She was jailed at the Bedford Hill Correctional Facility, was granted parole last month by state officials.
She’s going to be living in New York, she told officials.
Warmus, 55, was denied parole in her first shot at freedom two years ago for the Jan. 15, 1989, murder of Betty Jean Solomon — shot nine times inside her Greenburgh home. The sensational trial that followed was rife with tales of torrid sex and obsessive behavior, prompting the connection with the Michael Douglas-Glenn Close movie “Fatal Attraction.”
—New York Daily News
NOAA Fisheries biologists record singing by rare right whale
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say they have recorded singing by a rare right whale for the first time.
Researchers used moored acoustic recorders to capture patterned calls made by male North Pacific right whales.
Researchers detected four distinct songs over eight years at five locations in the southeast Bering Sea.
Humpback, bowhead and other whales previously have been recorded singing. Right whales have been recorded making individual sounds.
NOAA Fisheries marine biologist Jessica Crance says the recent recordings are the first time right whales have been detected using patterned phrases that make up a song.
Right whales make sounds described as gunshot calls, upcalls, screams and warbles.
Crance says a male putting the sounds in song patterns may be trying to attract a female.
