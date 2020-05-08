County mini-transfer facilities to re-open
The Charlotte County mini-transfer facilities will open Tuesday for regular hours of operation. Curbside pick-up of sharps and household hazardous waste has ended. The West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility is located at 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood. The Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility is located at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., in Port Charlotte. For information, visitwww.CharlotteCountyFL.gov
and click Garbage & Recycling under Popular Links.
The Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies Reuse Store will remain closed until further notice. For information about supporting C.A.R.E., visit carefl.org.
Charlotte opens some sports courts, park restrooms
Charlotte County tennis and pickleball courts are open for regularly scheduled hours. Basketball and other sport courts remain closed.
Restrooms at county parks are now open, except restrooms at the following facilities, which are under construction: Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park football field, Harbor Heights Park, Maracaibo Kidspace Park, Centennial Park baseball field, Centennial Park soccer field, Rotonda Community Park, South County Regional Park baseball field and South County Regional Park softball field.
All parks remain open for non-organized activities (no league practices or games, private functions, group activities).
Recreation centers, libraries, pools, splash pads, playgrounds, picnic tables and pavilions remain closed.
Sarasota County offers drive-thru COVID-19 testsDepartment of Health-Sarasota is scheduled to host three by appointment only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Sarasota County next week. This community based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health-care setting.
To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Callers will be screened using current CDC-testing criteria. Appointments are limited, however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future. Additionally, while these are primarily drive-thru sites, DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
Next week’s testing sites are as follows:
• Tuesday: 8 a.m.-noon at R.L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
• Wednesday: 8 a.m.-noon at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port
• Thursday: 8 a.m.-noon at Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel.
All patients must have an appointment to be tested. Call 941-861-2883 to be evaluated and scheduled for an appointment.
Sarasota Tax Collector partially reopens officeThe Sarasota County Tax Collector Mid-County Service Center re-opens Monday for limited driver’s license transactions that cannot be completed online. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and appointments are required. Under a phased re-opening plan, other Tax Collector locations will re-open as the need for in-person services increases.
Protective barriers are being installed at every other service station to provide social distancing for staff, and other precautionary measures are being implemented to comply with CDC guidelines.
Upon re-opening, the following is required:
• Customers must be Sarasota County residents.
• An appointment must be scheduled in advance by calling 941-861-8300, option 2.
• Customers will be asked a series of health questions before entering the office. Anyone experiencing a fever or COVID-19 symptoms will have their appointment rescheduled.
• Only the person completing the transaction will be able to enter the office.
• A face covering is required for service.
Services such as driver’s license road tests and the learner’s permit test remain on hold until further notice. Transactions such as registration renewals and tax payments will continue to be completed online.
Charlotte County committee vacancies
The Charlotte County Commission is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlotte parking fees to be reinstated June 1
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees will be reinstated June 1. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
