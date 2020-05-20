Sarasota County
COVID-19 testingDepartment of Health-Sarasota is scheduled to host three by appointment only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Sarasota County this week.
This community based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.
To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited, however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future. Additionally, while these are primarily drive-thru sites, DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
The testing sites are as follows:
Venice: 8 a.m.-noon today at Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., South on the island of Venice.
Englewood: 8 a.m.-noon Friday at Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 South River Road.
Military museum hosts Memorial Day event onlineThe Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be streaming for this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MilitaryHeritageMuseum.
“As our community navigates these unprecedented times, we are honored to be able to bring a Memorial Day ceremony into your homes. Join us as we honor the finest men and women to ever serve our great nation,” stated Tyler Crane, President, Charlotte County Veterans Council.
During the Memorial Day commemoration, the names of loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice will be posted and shared on a “virtual remembrance wall.” To submit a name for remembrance, please email the fallen hero’s name and military branch to: info@freedomisntfree.org (photos are also welcome).
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Murdock Circle closed at U.S. 41The eastbound lanes of Murdock Circle west of the U.S. 41 intersection will be closed from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Tuesday to May 28. The westbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. May 29 and May 30. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Pellam Boulevard closedPellam Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday until May 29 for milling and resurfacing. Detour signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fertilizer restricted season returns June 1Sarasota County reminds the community to skip using nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers on lawns and landscapes from June 1 through Sept. 30, as part of an effort to keep the community’s waterways healthy.
Enacted in 2007, the fertilizer restriction ordinance reduces the nutrients in stormwater and helps to protect natural habitats in area waterways that receive runoff from our stormwater system.
According to Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Supervisor John Morgan, the frequency and amount of rain we experience during the summer months causes fertilizer to be washed away before it can be absorbed into the landscape. The nutrients found in fertilizer, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, add to what is already a nutrient-rich environment which leads to algae blooms, diminishes water quality and threatens aquatic life.
Sarasota County offers the following summertime yard tips:
• Use only fertilizers with zero nitrogen and zero phosphorous.
• Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.
• Use compost to enrich the soil.
• Buy plants adapted to Florida’s hot and humid climate.
• Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
• Make sure grass clippings are swept or blown back into the yard, or recycled in a compost pile. Do not allow grass clippings to be washed into storm drains.
• Adhere to watering restrictions; even-numbered addresses water only on Tuesday and odd-numbered addresses water only on Thursdays. Remember irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Beware of scams as Florida reopens
Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert urging continued vigilance as Florida slowly starts to reopen. Many retail stores, restaurants and other businesses in select industries are already partially open. Scammers may try to exploit the now expanding marketplace to take advantage of consumers and small businesses.
“Scammers will likely use the same nefarious tactics that they have been using to target Floridians throughout the COVID-19 crisis—robocalls, phishing emails and imposter scams, to name some of the most common. They will just use them in different ways, utilizing new messages about the crisis to get a consumer’s attention. So, don’t be fooled. Stay alert and stay informed about government orders and actions regarding reopening as well as the latest scams.”
To guard against scams, Floridians should:
• Hang up on robocalls offering products or services. Do not press any buttons and do not offer any personal or financial information.
• Avoid clicking links on email solicitations or ads offering free COVID-19 tests, business loans or too-good-to-be-true prices on pandemic-related products.
• Never trust the number on a Caller ID display, as spoofing technology allows scammers to change the display on an incoming call so that it appears to be coming from a government entity.
• Research a website or organization thoroughly before purchasing a product, scheduling a service or providing any personal information.
Anyone who encounters a COVID-19 related scam should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
