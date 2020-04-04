Charlotte County Landfill accepting credit only
Due to the coronavirus, the Charlotte County Landfill will not be accepting cash until further notice. Credit card, debit card, or prepaid accounts will be the only payment forms accepted. The goal is to reduce to possibility of spreading the virus. For information, contact Solid Waste at 941-764-4360.
Blood drive at Faith Lutheran
Blood supplies are critically low. The Big Red Bus will be in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. The Big Red Bus is a medical center vehicle and is a safe location for you to visit for your donation. Every person who attends the drive will have their temperature taken prior to entering the Bus. In addition to a wellness checkup, each donor will receive a $20 eGift Card. Please call 610-952-1333 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended to avoid delays.
AAA tips for parked vehicles
Many Floridians' cars will be parked in the driveway for at least another month. State figures show that Floridians are already driving less, as residents attempt to flatten the curve.
"Leaving the car unused for an extended period of time could leave it vulnerable to problems with your battery, brakes and tires," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
AAA offers these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles:
• Battery Boost: Start your vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at a full state and prevent deterioration. Let the engine run for a few minutes to recharge, then turn it off. If you have one, consider using a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger. The Battery Tender would remain connected to the stored vehicle.
• Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure (more than usual) to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.
• Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won't get stuck to the glass.
• No Parking Brake. Don't use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.
• Sun Shade. If your car is always outdoors and exposed to the sun, use a sun shade. This will help prevent the sun's UV rays from deteriorating your dashboard and steering wheel.
Punta Gorda's gazebos, pavilions closed
The city of Punta Gorda has closed its gazebos and pavilions through the month of April. For questions, call 941-575-3302.
Report price gouging
The Florida Attorney General is investigating reports of price gouging during an emergency, which is against the law. The following consumer products are currently considered essential commodities:
• Protective masks and face shields used to protect you from others if you are sick
• Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand gel, wipes, and disinfectant sprays
• All personal protective equipment (PPE), including gowns, booties, gloves, and other protective gear
If you suspect price gouging, obtain as much information as possible in the form of receipts or bills. When comparing products, note as much information as possible, including the product name, size or quantity, manufacturer, item number and unit price. Report this information to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1-866-966-7226. You may also report violations online at myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the following address: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, PL-01, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1050. Include your name, the name of the company or individual, and a complaint number, if you received one.
Business Damage Assessment survey
A Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of the coronavirus on Florida's local business operations. The survey, managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at FloridaDisaster.biz.
Charlotte County seeks committee members
The Charlotte County Commission is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:
Historical Advisory Committee is seeking members-at-large to serve for a term expiring on Sept. 30, 2020. Must have background in disciplines of architecture, history, urban planning, archaeology or related discipline such as American studies or American civilization. Must be a resident and elector of Charlotte County. For additional information or to obtain an application, call 941-743-1309 or email: Joann.Dillon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is currently seeking a licensed general contractor to serve on the committee. Volunteer must hold a valid Florida contractor’s license and be a resident of Charlotte County. Meetings are held quarterly. Term expires in October 2022. To obtain an application or for additional information, call 941-743-1309 or email: Joann.Dillon@charlottecountyfl.gov.
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Alligator Creek Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31,2020 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020, Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.