Intermittent lane closures on S. Crestview Circle
Intermittent lane closures are expected on South Crestview Circle at U.S. 41 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, April 3. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Landfill accepting credit only
Due to the Covid-19 virus, the Charlotte County Landfill will not be accepting cash until further notice. Credit card, debit card, or prepaid accounts will be the only payment forms accepted. The goal is to reduce to possibility of spreading the virus. For information, contact Solid Waste at 941-764-4360.
Blood drive at Faith Lutheran
Blood supplies are critically low. The Big Red Bus will be in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. The Big Red Bus is a medical center vehicle and is a safe location for you to visit for your donation. Every person who attends the drive will have their temperature taken prior to entering the Bus. In addition to a wellness checkup, each donor will receive a $20 eGift Card. Please call 610-952-1333 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended to avoid delays.
Boys & Girls Clubs start Drive-Thru Dinner for kids
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County is offering a Community Drive thru Dinner Program to support local families. The Drive Thru Dinner Program will provide dinner to kids up to 18 years old from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Family Services Center, 21450 Gibralter Drive Port Charlotte, and at the Englewood Boys & Girls Clubs, at the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road.
Due to COVID-19 virus, Boys & Girls Clubs recently had to temporarily stop offering its after-school program. They have been working on ways to continue providing programs remotely and lending a hand to families.
Punta Gorda's gazebos, pavilions closed
The city of Punta Gorda has closed its gazebos and pavilions through the month of April. For questions, call 941-575-3302.
Watch out for Census-coronavirus scam
The Florida Attorney General is warning residents about an emerging scam that involves a false claim that Floridians must respond to the 2020 Census in order to receive a coronavirus stimulus payment. The scam message usually includes a link that directs anyone who clicks on it to a fake website with prompts to provide sensitive personal information. While participating in the Census is mandatory, there is no connection between completing the Census and receiving a stimulus check.
To avoid Census and COVID-19 related scams, remember that the Census count and stimulus payment are not connected in anyway. Know that the Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails, or ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information, or money. Never click on links on any unsolicited messages about the Census or stimulus payments, and confirm that the return address on mail from the Census Bureau is Jeffersonville, Indiana
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other type of COVID-19 fraud should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
Business Damage Assessment survey
A Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of the coronavirus on Florida's local business operations. The survey, managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at FloridaDisaster.biz.
Water Management District rec lands remain open
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will keep District-managed recreation lands open for individual and small group day use in its 16-county region to provide the public with a place to get outside and exercise. However, all campgrounds and campsites remain closed.
Recreational users are reminded to follow the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis and to uphold CDC guidance to practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings larger than 10 people and distancing themselves a minimum of 6 feet from others. As long as recreational users follow this guidance, the District will be able to provide recreational opportunities while protecting public health and safety associated with the spread of COVID-19, unless otherwise directed by an emergency order.
For more information on District recreation lands, visit WaterMatters.org/Recreation.
Curbside service while transfer stations closed
Charlotte County’s Transfer Stations are closed, however, residents still have the ability to use curbside services at this time. These services include:
• Up to 4 cubic yards of yard waste or household material per week (no request needed).
• Collection of up to four appliances (white goods) per fiscal year (October-September).
• Collection of up to four electronic waste items per fiscal year.
• Yard trimming collection
• Tires smaller than 22 inches with or without rims (limited to six per fiscal year).
• Collection of motor oil/filters and non-leaking lead acid batteries (oil must be in clear screw-top container).
Schedule E-waste and appliance service requires an online form for pickup. Residents are allowed up to four e-waste items per year.
For more information, go to www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click on Garbage and Recycling on the left-side menu under Popular Links.
Charlotte County Libraries and History offers Homework Help
The Charlotte County Libraries and History division will be offering Homework Help via telephone from all of our library branches.
Services included in Homework Help are:
• Select books at an appropriate grade level on a certain subject and have them ready for curbside pickup.
• Provide direction to a credible website and/or resource to assist with a specific question or topic.
• Assist with citing sources.
• Assist with using Skype and Microsoft products.
• Assist with selecting, downloading and attaching pictures and other documents.
• Assist by proofreading essays.
• Assist teachers to locate resources and supporting materials for their lesson plans.
Homework Help will not complete a specific problem or answer a specific question. We will direct the student toward a resource to help them find the answer themselves. For information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
