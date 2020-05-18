Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.