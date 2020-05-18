Sarasota County COVID-19 testing
Department of Health-Sarasota is scheduled to host three by appointment only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Sarasota County this week.
This community based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.
To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited, however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future. Additionally, while these are primarily drive-thru sites, DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
The testing sites are as follows:
North Port: 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 West Price Blvd.
Venice: 8 a.m.-noon Thursday at Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., South on the island of Venice.
Englewood: 8 a.m.-noon Friday at Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 South River Road.
Olean Boulevard to close nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Thursday. During this time, the emergency room entrance to Facwett Hospital will be relocated to the back. Please use the emergency room entrance on Brinson Avenue. All traffic will use Harbor Boulevard and Brinson Avenue for the detour. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
San Domingo Boulevard at Gasparilla Road to close
San Domingo Boulevard will be closed at Gasparilla Road on Wednesday and Thursday. Traffic will be detoured to Ingram Boulevard. This is required for the construction of the San Domingo Boulevard and Gasparilla Road project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
DeSoto Landfill hours returning to normal
The DeSoto County Landfill will resume its normal hours of operation beginning Saturday. Normal hours will be 7:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday. For questions, call the Landfill Office at 863-993-4826.
Library curbside service not available May 23
Curbside holds pickup will not be available at Charlotte County library locations on Saturday, May 23. All libraries will resume this service at 10 a.m. May 26. For more information, go to www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Shade installation at skate park
A shade structure is expected to be installed over several days through May 25 at the Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The shade structure will be over the picnic table area. Please exercise caution near this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at Monty.Rodriguez@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte parking fees to be reinstated June 1
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees will be reinstated June 1. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Intermittent lane closures on Beach Road
Intermittent lane closures will occur along Beach Road, between State Road 776 and the second bridge, from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 5. The lane closures are required for the replacement of sidewalks in this area. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
