Peachland Boulevard temporarily closed
Peachland Boulevard, between Waterside Street and Harbor Boulevard, in Port Charlotte, will be closed from 10 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Saturday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Charles Rine at 941-883-3561 or Charles.Rine@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Harbor Boulevard closed
Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic through Tuesday. This is required to tie in a new watermain that is part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
San Domingo Boulevard at Gasparilla closed
San Domingo Boulevard will be closed at Gasparilla Road on the following dates: May 7-May 8, and May 11-13. Traffic will be detoured to Ingram Boulevard. This is required for the construction of the San Domingo Boulevard and Gasparilla Road project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate informational session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives.Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online Informational Session from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. May 19. It is open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eiight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information on how to sign up for the online session call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Utilities department offers flushing recommendation
The Charlotte County Utilities Department recommends residents and businesses flush water lines for approximately five minutes when the water has not been used for an extended period of time. It’s important to flush the hot and cold water lines to remove any stagnant water in the plumbing system. For information, contact Charlotte County Utilities Customer Service at 941-764-4300 or CCUSupport@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Sharps containers, residential household hazardous waste
In response to COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte County transfer facilities are closed until further notice. Recognizing the need to collect sharps containers and residential household hazardous waste in the community, Charlotte County is establishing curbside collection of these items at your residence. A maximum of three sharps containers and a maximum of 10 containers of household hazardous waste of any combination will be collected per appointment.
Call 941-764-4360 to schedule a collection at your residence. This service is temporary and will end once the transfer facilities are safe to reopen.
Watch out for stimulus money scams
With stimulus payment deposits starting to flow in, Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert to warn Floridians that scammers will try to take advantage of the unprecedented injection of cash into the U.S. economy. Millions of Americans with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service are beginning to receive direct deposits, and Floridians should take steps now to avoid falling prey to scams designed to steal payments, banking account numbers or other sensitive personal information.
Floridians who already provided banking information to the IRS by virtue of filing their taxes have now begun to receive direct deposits and do not need to take action. The IRS will follow up by mailing confirmation notices to beneficiaries within a few weeks after payments are made. Anyone who receives a notice, but does not receive a payment, should contact the IRS immediately.
The IRS will not initiate contact with anyone by email, phone call, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. The IRS emphasizes on its website that there is no sign-up requirement to receive a payment.
Shortly after President Donald J. Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert with the following tips:
• Never respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
• Never provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
• Do not trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS — spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
• Never make an advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
AAA tips for parked vehicles
AAA offers these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles:
• Battery Boost: Start your vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at a full state and prevent deterioration. Let the engine run for a few minutes to recharge, then turn it off. If you have one, consider using a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger. The Battery Tender would remain connected to the stored vehicle.
• Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure (more than usual) to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.
• Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won't get stuck to the glass.
• No Parking Brake. Don't use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.
• Sun Shade. If your car is always outdoors and exposed to the sun, use a sun shade. This will help prevent the sun's UV rays from deteriorating your dashboard and steering wheel.
