Water Management District rec lands remain open
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will keep District-managed recreation lands open for individual and small group day use in its 16-county region to provide the public with a place to get outside and exercise. However, all campgrounds and campsites remain closed.
Recreational users are reminded to follow the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis and to uphold CDC guidance to practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings larger than 10 people and distancing themselves a minimum of 6 feet from others. As long as recreational users follow this guidance, the District will be able to provide recreational opportunities while protecting public health and safety associated with the spread of COVID-19, unless otherwise directed by an emergency order.
For more information on District recreation lands, visit WaterMatters.org/Recreation.
Property tax payment due date extended
The Florida Department of Revenue has issued an extension for property tax payments until April 15 to assist those adversely affected by COVID-19. For more information on the order, go tofloridarevenue.co
m.
Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Office: taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov 941-743-1350
Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office: sarasotataxcollector.com 941-861-8300
DeSoto County Tax Collector’s Office: desotocountytaxcollector.com 863-993-4861
Charlotte offers Virtual Movement InitiativeCharlotte County Parks and Recreation division is launching its Virtual Movement Initiative to help residents stay active while at home. Through this initiative, Parks and Recreation will be releasing a new video on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. These videos will provide at-home workouts, yoga, kids crafts, water aerobics and more.
Find the videos at www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec on the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Along with these videos the hashtag, #CharlotteRECsTheCurve, will be launched to keep up with our community engaging in our Virtual Movement Initiative. For information, contact Erin Murphy at 941-681-3742 or Erin.Murphy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
United Way of South Sarasota County launches COVID-19 fund
The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund, which will provide financial resources for individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood,
Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
“With recent news of the mandated school closures statewide, we are accelerating our efforts. Our goal of this fund is to support the immediate needs of the economically vulnerable populations in South Sarasota County,” said Barbara Cruz, President/CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County. “Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”
To donate to this fund, visit www.uwssc.com. Checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 157 S. Havana Road, Venice, FL 34292.
For questions regarding the United Way of South Sarasota County’s Coronavirus Recovery and Relief Fund, contact Barbara Cruz by calling 941-484-4811 or emailing barbara@uwssc.com.
Beware of coronavirus scams
Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert about new scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scams run the gambit from text messages and phone calls to imposters posing as health workers offering free COVID-19 tests. The bottom line is Floridians need to be on the lookout for scams and never give out personal or financial information to solicitors. The Attorney General stated that “reports emerged of text messages asking people to click on a link to claim a $1,000 payment, apparently connected to a COVID-19 federal stimulus package. The link most likely contained malware. Never click on any links in unsolicited messages.”
Other scams reported include:
Several South Florida law enforcement agencies are issuing alerts about people dressed in white lab coats and masks impersonating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers. The imposters are reportedly knocking on doors and offering free COVID-19 tests. The CDC is not sending people door-to-door to test for COVID-19. If a CDC impersonator shows up at your door, do not let them in. Close the door and call 911.
The U. S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is reporting a scam involving fraudsters calling older Americans and offering to mail them free COVID-19 test kits. The scammers claim all they need from the senior to send the free kit is the target’s Medicare number. Never provide health information, or any other personal information, in response to an unsolicited phone call
Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
Home Fun Hotline now open
Charlotte County Parks and Recreation is offering a Home Fun Hotline. Recreation staff will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The number parents should call is 941-743-1510. The Home Fun Hotline will allow parents to call and speak to someone at one of the county’s recreation centers and get a list of activities parents can do with their children. The activities will range from games that can be played at home or ways to use open spaces in Charlotte County.
Report price gouging
The Florida Attorney General is investigating reports of price gouging during an emergency, which is against the law. The following consumer products are currently considered essential commodities:
• Protective masks and face shields used to protect you from others if you are sick
• Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand gel, wipes, and disinfectant sprays
• All personal protective equipment (PPE), including gowns, booties, gloves, and other protective gear
If you suspect price gouging, obtain as much information as possible in the form of receipts or bills. When comparing products, note as much information as possible, including the product name, size or quantity, manufacturer, item number and unit price. Report this information to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1-866-966-7226. You may also report violations online at myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the following address: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, PL-01, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1050. Include your name, the name of the company or individual, and a complaint number, if you received one.
Library curbside service available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Division will now be offering curbside service for library books on hold. Patrons can place books on hold through the website or the Libraries Blue Cloud mobile application. Library staff will call the patron when their items are available for pickup. Once patrons have arrived at the library and parked in the designated parking spots, they can call the number on the sign and staff will deliver their items to their car. This service is available during normal operating hours at the Mid-County Regional Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Monday-Saturday, and at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library and Port Charlotte Public Library, Tuesday-Saturday. For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. The bridge loan program will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period runs through May 8. More information is at FloridaDisasterLoan.org.
Partial closure of Clerk’s office
The Official Records offices at the Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Charlotte County Justice Center and Charlotte County Administration Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Essential court offices remain open. For more information or online services, visit charlotteclerk.com or call 941-637-2329.
Business Damage Assessment survey
A Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of the coronavirus on Florida’s local business operations. The survey, managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at FloridaDisaster.biz.
