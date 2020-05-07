Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visitwww.charlottecountyfl.gov
.
Trail trimming at Ollie’s Pond ParkTrail trimming and mulching will take place Wednesday along the trails around Ollie’s Pond Park, 18235 Avon Ave., Port Charlotte. Portions of the trail will be closed throughout the day. Please use caution around designated construction areas and avoid areas where heavy equipment is being used. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Tax Collector appointmentsThe Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Punta Gorda location is taking a first step toward reopening to the public in a limited capacity by appointment only. The Punta Gorda location is offering appointments for services that cannot be done online, by telephone, drop box, or by mail. Appointments may be made at TaxCollector.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by calling 941-743-1350.
San Domingo Boulevard at Gasparilla closed
San Domingo Boulevard will be closed at Gasparilla Road on the following dates: Thursday-Friday, and May 11-13. Traffic will be detoured to Ingram Boulevard. This is required for the construction of the San Domingo Boulevard and Gasparilla Road project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Quesada Avenue closedQuesada Avenue, between Kensington and Yorkshire streets, will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. through May 15. Traffic will detour to Peachland Boulevard. This closure is required to installing a drainage pipe into the Morningstar Waterway. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sharps containers, residential household hazardous waste
In response to COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte County transfer facilities are closed until further notice. Recognizing the need to collect sharps containers and residential household hazardous waste in the community, Charlotte County is establishing curbside collection of these items at your residence. A maximum of three sharps containers and a maximum of 10 containers of household hazardous waste of any combination will be collected per appointment.
Call 941-764-4360 to schedule a collection at your residence. This service is temporary and will end once the transfer facilities are safe to reopen.
AAA tips for parked vehicles
AAA offers these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles:
• Battery Boost: Start your vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at a full state and prevent deterioration. Let the engine run for a few minutes to recharge, then turn it off. If you have one, consider using a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger. The Battery Tender would remain connected to the stored vehicle.
• Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure (more than usual) to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.
• Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass.
• No Parking Brake. Don’t use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.
• Sun Shade. If your car is always outdoors and exposed to the sun, use a sun shade. This will help prevent the sun’s UV rays from deteriorating your dashboard and steering wheel.
Charlotte County burn ban in effect
Charlotte County recently issued an emergency order banning outdoor burning (including yard waste and recreational fires) and the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.This prohibition does not affect attended barbecue/cooking equipment or burn permits issued by the Florida Forest Service.
The ban will remain in effect until the threat of wildfires no longer exists.
Curbside service while transfer stations closed
Charlotte County’s Transfer Stations are closed, however, residents still have the ability to use curbside services at this time. These services include:
• Up to 4 cubic yards of yard waste or household material per week (no request needed).
• Collection of up to four appliances (white goods) per fiscal year (October-September).
• Collection of up to four electronic waste items per fiscal year.
• Yard trimming collection
• Tires smaller than 22 inches with or without rims (limited to six per fiscal year).
• Collection of motor oil/filters and non-leaking lead acid batteries (oil must be in clear screw-top container).
Schedule E-waste and appliance service requires an online form for pickup. Residents are allowed up to four e-waste items per year.
For more information, go to www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click on Garbage and Recycling on the left-side menu under Popular Links.
