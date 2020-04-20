Water service interruption scheduled
Charlotte County officials reported that a water service interruption is scheduled from approximately 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for Heritage Landing addresses in the Burnt Store service area. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time.
For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Emergency Notices under Popular Links. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Crestview Circle lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on North and South Crestview Circle and southbound U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 30. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Grant for restaurant/bar workers
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has advised of a grant application from Sam Adams/Greg Hill Foundation for employees of bars, cafes, restaurants and nightclubs.The application must be submitted online and the due date is April 30: www.restaurantstrong.org/apply-for-grant/index.html.
Punta Gorda signal work
The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor, Highway Safety Devices, will begin work in late April to install new signals on U.S. 41 from Carmalita Street to Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. Lane closures may occur during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the project, contact Lisa Macias, Community Outreach Manager, at 239-337-1071 or Lisa.Macias@dot.state.fl.us, or Zachary Burch, Communications Manager, 239-225-1950 or Zachary.Burch@dot.state.fl.us.
Charlotte Behavioral offers free therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
Food bank open
The St. Vincent de Paul-St. Charles food bank is open from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at St. Vincent de Paul, 21841 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Food is available for those in need.
Financial assistance for DeSoto residents
The Social Services Department has received a generous donation from the DeSoto Community Foundation. The donation is being used to assist residents who are out of work due to COVID–19. If you are in need of assistance due to your employer closing down or you are not receiving pay, please contact the DeSoto County Social Services Office at 863-993-4850 to see if you qualify.
Economic hardship assistance available
The Community Organizations Active in a Disaster has created a point of entry to assist Charlotte County residents with the economic hardships they may experience as a result of COVID-19. Funding will be available for rent/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare, food, and other needs once an initial screening has been completed.
Visit www.COADFL.org to fill out a pre-screen application today or call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY, Englewood, and out-of-area cell phone callers) for information on available community resources.
Charlotte offers Virtual Movement Initiative
Charlotte County Parks and Recreation division is launching its Virtual Movement Initiative to help residents stay active while at home. Through this initiative, Parks and Recreation will be releasing a new video on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. These videos will provide at-home workouts, yoga, kids crafts, water aerobics and more.
Find the videos at www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec on the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Along with these videos the hashtag, #CharlotteRECsTheCurve, will be launched to keep up with our community engaging in our Virtual Movement Initiative. For information, contact Erin Murphy at 941-681-3742 or Erin.Murphy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
