LAKE PLACID — Life has been a balancing act for Melody Clancy and her son, Shadow. Doctors have told Clancy that her 21-year-old son may not see his 22nd birthday.
Tuesday morning, Good Shepherd Hospice team members presented the Clancys with a wish of a lifetime fulfilled by Dream Foundation from California.
The Dream Foundation is like the Make-A-Wish Foundation but for those over age 21. The foundation grants wishes to terminally ill adults.
Shadow, and his mother, were granted a trip to Orlando amusement parks including one day at Disney World, lunch with Disney characters, a day at Sea World and two days at Universal Studios. The hotel and about 90 percent of the cost is covered as well.
Shadow has been in hospice care since he was 17. He has an extremely rare chromosomal mutation that only three people have been diagnosed with, his mom said. The symptoms manifest as Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy, and cerebral neuro degenerative disease, she said.
Before Shadow became an adult, he was in hospice under Children’s Medical Services and Melody Clancy got daily help with her son. The daily help allowed her to work as a physician of acupuncture full time. Since Shadow has turned 21, he is under adult hospice care and only gets aids three days a week. Melody Clancy has had to cut back her work to part time.
Shadow has made such an impression over the years on the hospice team, that the pediatric team and the adult caseworkers arrived in his Placid Lakes home to share in his good news.
Kellie Kizis was Shadow’s pediatric social worker with Good Shepherd Hospice. Melody Clancy said Kizis worked very hard with others to make the wish possible. The pediatric team drove over from Lakeland to celebrate with the Clancys.
“We carried on with Shadow because he is our boy,” Kizis said. “Having a wish is important for a family that is struggling.”
Melody Clancy said the trip is something she would probably not be able to do by herself. She will have friends from the Civil Air Patrol, of which she is a member, and a friend who lives in Orlando help her with her son’s physical needs.
“I think he will have a great time,” Melody Clancy said. “We are hoping to try some rides this time. He loves to be in the ‘Splash Zone’ at the Sea Aquarium tanks. This is something to help with something that most families might not afford.”
Shadow used to love the water but rarely has the chance now as his condition worsens. He was even able to water ski at Cypress Gardens with Ann’s Angels, a group that does water skiing with special needs children. Shadow is non verbal but has no problems making his wishes known with a smile or other body language. His mom said he used to be able to use sign language.
Shadow has a constant companion in his therapy dog Tanner, who is never far from his side. The 130-pound golden retriever is very gentle with Shadow. Visitors, however, may get licked to death or sat on.
Melody Clancy said she has gone head-to-toe with many agencies to get daily care for her son. She said he is missing out on therapies he should have. It has been an uphill struggle but she is determined to help her son.
“I will fight until I can’t fight anymore for him,” she said. “He didn’t ask for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.