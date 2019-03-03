SEBRING — It would be hard to find anyone in Highlands County who would disagree that some of the local roads are dangerous and aggressive drivers are prevalent. Which roads and what group of drivers is often debated though.
Through the Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange Program, the most up-to-date statistics are available. FIRES is updated daily.
It may be hard to believe but the number of crashes did come down in 2018 after flip flopping the previous two years.
In 2016, FIRES reports a total of 1,330 crashes on the county’s roads. A total of 611 of those crashes involved injuries, which totaled 978. The total traffic fatalities for the year were 21.
Crashes in 2017 were slightly higher with 1,368 wrecks. Injury crashes rose to 636 and injuries increased to 959. Despite the increase in injuries, fatalities decreased to 18, FIRES reports.
The number of crashes lowered to 1,159 in 2018. That is more than 200 fewer wrecks than the previous year. Also down was the crashes with injuries at 545. FIRES shows 864 total injuries. Traffic fatalities numbered 21, matching the 2016 statistic.
The county has been off to a rough start this year. As of Feb. 28, FIRES reports 151 crashes and 70 injury crashes with 119 injuries. Only two months into the new year and there have been five traffic fatalities so far.
A spokesperson for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the main reason for the wrecks was easy to point out.
Distracted driving is the number one cause of wrecks. Distracted driving includes those texting while driving, talking to others in the car or on the phone, and changing the radio or using a touch screen.
Speeding and aggressive driving also cause accidents. Following too closely and accelerating too quickly once a light turns green are examples of aggressive driving. Authorities say the stopping distance and reaction times are quickly compromised when someone is driving aggressively or distracted.
“You’re driving a several thousand pound projectile,” HCSO public information officer Scott Dressel said. “That should be your first priority.”
The average age behind the wheel in highlands county is 90 and drivers can’t see over the steering wheel and tend to drive 35 in the left lane 🤷🏽♂️
One of the worst intersections that drivers run red lights is the Sebring Parkway and Scenic Parkway - make sure you look both ways more than once before darting out!😎
I was it in the rear on us 27 in Avon Park hard I was shaking and the driver said to me I’m so sorry I was distracted. My words were when are behind the wheel the only thing you should be focused on is driving nothing else. Frustrating!!!!!!
