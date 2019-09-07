SEBRING — Don Spires, logistics manager at Boater’s World in Lake Placid, pulled out onto U.S. 27 on Friday pulling a trailer with 10 pallets worth of supplies donated by the community for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Spires and his helping haul were headed to Okeechobee to a Gilbert car dealership warehouse.
From Gilbert’s, the supplies will be taken to Stuart where Operation 300 will bring it to the Bahamas. Spires said the Bahamian Government and the U.S. Coast Guard will be dividing the loads up. This batch will be going to the decimated Marsh Harbor.
Spires said the pallets contain donations of everything imaginable such as grills, generators, a compressor, a nail gun and nails, hygiene items and tents. Baby items and cleaning supplies were popular items to donate as well.
Spires will continue to collect items at Boater’s World until there is no longer a need.
A large supply drive will take place at Don Jose Mexican Restaurant at 4731 Lakeview Drive in Sebring from 4-7 p.m. today (Saturday). The event is being hosted by Souther Signs and Under Pressure Sports Travel and organized by Molly Blackman.
Avon Park High School Leadership Class has started a supply drive called “Fill the Box.” The Highlands County Education Association will be taking the the supplies via planes and boats to the disaster areas.
Lake Placid Middle School’s AVID elective class just got permission Friday for a supply drive. Students will be collecting donations early next week, said AVID teacher Patty Lorenzo.
Dorian has been blamed for killing 30 people in the Bahamas, according to the Associated Press’s Friday morning update. Depending on which report is to be believed, there have been three or four deaths in the States and one in Puerto Rico.
The deaths in the States are mainly from accidents while preparing for Dorian’s arrival. The American Red Cross reported on its website that officials said there have been 76,000 people on the islands affected by Hurricane Dorian. Sarah Tippet Ruwe, executive director for the American Red Cross-Florida’s Coast to Heartland Chapter, said the agency does not take donated items. They only accept monetary donations.
The United States Agency International Development is heading up the humanitarian aid. USAID shared the reason they only take donations on the website usaid.gov/news-information/press-releases/sep-5-2019-spokesperson-tom-babington-delivery-humanitarian-relief: When disasters occur anywhere in the world, Americans generously offer assistance to those in need. Decades of experience in disaster relief and recovery have shown that the best way to help people affected by disaster is to make cash donations to reputable relief and charitable organizations on the ground. These groups work closely with affected communities and know what people need and how to strengthen recovery efforts.
Cash donations are the most efficient form of assistance. Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods.
Cash donations also allow relief supplies to be purchased in markets close to the disaster site, which stimulates the local economy by providing employment and generating cash flow.
