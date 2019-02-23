LAKE PLACID — The tentative move in date for the new Town Hall located at 1069 U.S. 27 was Feb. 25. Town Administrator Phil Williams was doubtful of that goal on Friday. Instead, the new date the town is aiming for is around March 4.
Construction contractors were behind schedule, causing the delays. Williams feels they have those delays under control now. Contractors are putting the final touches on items such as texturing dry walls, sanding and painting.
A concrete slab was poured on Thursday to raise the sidewalk to be flush with the entrance to provide easy access for handicap people. On Friday, crews were putting up the new sign near the highway.
“The main things we are waiting on are the phones, which are supposed to be installed today, the internet and the security glass for the customer service section,” Williams said.
Although some aspects of their jobs cannot be done without phones and internet, Rachel Kuh and Eva Cooper-Hapeman were moving into their new digs.
“We will have more room for records,” Cooper-Hapeman, town clerk said.
She said moving had its challenges but is looking forward to all the space they will have when it is done.
The regular town council meeting will be held 5:30 p.m.on March 11 at the new Town Hall in the banquet area.
The former worship center is being transformed into council chambers and is taking the longest to finish. There were a few changes to the plans due to conduit and wiring the town officials underneath the stage/dais.
“When we bought the church, it did not come with diagrams,” Williams said.
The work crews ended up with a few surprises like having to find the wires from the audio and video booth that leads to the dais.
After the SunTrust Bank shooting in Sebring, Town Council decided to tighten the security plans they already had in place.
Mayor John Holbrook was checking out the Town Hall progress on Friday afternoon.
“I am very pleased with the way things are turning out,” he said. “This is a big asset for the town and the community. It is a great work environment for the employees, It's a new chapter for Lake Placid.”
Williams pointed out that the $200,000 for renovations that was brought up in a public meeting was an estimated cost and not a budget. He said he thought they had spent about $180,000 so far on the renovations including the increased security measures.
Holbrook pointed out that all the major items have been taken care of and there is only minor and cosmetic items left.
Williams said the town is not pinching pennies but not going overboard on the items they are putting in. He was advised by town council to make the hall attractive to visiting dignitaries or others who may want to rent out an office.
