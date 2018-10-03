SEBRING — Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County has five homes in progress in Mason’s Ridge, and will have help this month on all of them.
AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps has sent a National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) team to Florida on a “Project Round,” a two-month tour of duty to help on projects in disaster response, energy conservation, environmental stewardship or urban renewal/development.
Team Leader Patrick Shanahan, from Ohio, said his team consists of 18- to 24-year-old volunteers from the Mideast and Eastern Seaboard. They’re based in Vicksburg, Mississippi, in AmeriCorps’ Southeast Region, and work projects as far north as Kentucky and as far south as Key West.
That’s where they’ve been for the last month, he said, “gutting houses” in hurricane-ravaged parts of Big Pine Key and Islamorada.
In Sebring, they are helping complete two homes expected to be done by December, as well as three other homes that will probably get done this spring, said Blair Pakowski, Habitat’s development and communications manager.
Once the AmeriCorps team finishes, they’ll return to Mississippi for a week of debriefing, then head out again, Shanahan said. They’ll follow that cycle until May.
Shanahan said AmeriCorps volunteers sign up for a “year” of work — 1,700 volunteer hours total over 10 months. So far, his team has 350 hours, but they still have seven months to go.
Pakowski said Highlands Habitat applied for help from the “N-Triple-C” and got approved for a team from September through October, as well as a different team in November and December.
For AmeriCorps, the work had to be disaster related, Pakowski said. All the families who will move into the five homes were displaced by Hurricane Irma, she said.
Shanahan said the work being done on those homes right now is perfect for his team. Like other Habitat volunteers, they don’t have construction experience, but don’t really need it. The houses consist of structurally insulated panel systems, or SIPS, which are prefabricated panels of Styrofoam sandwiched between plywood. They set up and fasten together relatively easily — or as easily as they can in 100-degree Florida heat.
Fortunately for them, Habitat Construction Manager Frank Nelson closed in a room in an unfinished house with plastic sheeting and brought in portable air conditioners. The team has lunch in relative comfort.
Most of Shanahan’s team hails from around the Great Lakes or the Northeast, but some have had experience in Florida. Jess Robitaille, 23, of Manchester, Connecticut — recently graduated registered nurse — said she worked on a house in Florida damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Alyssa Monterusso, 22, of Olivet College in Olivet, Michigan, did a lot of service work in college and said she may want to get into a disaster relief full time.
Sean Reid, 21, of New Windsor, New York — approximately 60 miles north of New York City — is studying at Lincoln Technical Institute in Mawhah, New Jersey. He was an Eagle Scout and worked for a while at a Boy Scouts of America camp, basically doing heavy lifting.
He wanted to volunteer. His older cousin, almost 30, was in AmeriCorps, so he signed up.
“I applied on a whim,” Reid said. “I didn’t ask her any questions.”
He started July 24 with the rest of the team: A month of training in Mississippi, then a month in Key West and now a month in Sebring.
Reid said he’s actually been to Key West four times, including with a Boy Scout Sea Base on a 75-foot schooner.
When asked about Sebring, Reid said, “I enjoy it. The community is nice.”
He especially likes Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works on the Circle, where he tasted his first Cheerwine.
Reid said he doesn’t get craft sodas back home.
Nathan Peters, 20, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has the unique distinction that his family — he’s the second oldest of eight to a single mom — has a Habitat home themselves.
Peters went to AmeriCorps straight out of Job Corps, a U.S. Department of Labor program that offers free education and vocational training to people ages 16 to 24. He’s worked with Habitat before.
“I like helping people, putting people before myself,” Peters said.
His family lost their home in 2008 to the mortgage crash, after just putting an addition on it. His mother works for The Home Depot now, a Habitat supporter.
This summer is Peters’ first time in Florida. He liked Key West’s vitality, full of young people, and finds Sebring to be a more relaxed place.
When asked if he’d consider coming back, he said he couldn’t live with the heat. He said he’s actually more drawn to Alaska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.