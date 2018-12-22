SEBRING — The community of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District held its inaugural ‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas competition and announced the winners on Thursday.
The entire subdivision was invited to take part in the competition by lighting up their homes and yards, and pretty much anything else without a pulse.
While many homes were decorated and well lighted, 12 homes actually participated in putting their homes on the “map” to be voted on. According to Ariel Starling, event chair, the judges considered overall first impression, wow factor, completeness, originality and creativity, and festive or holiday theme while they tallied their votes.
The public got in on the action as well. The homeowners had their homes shown on social media and residents from the community and in the county voted by “likes.”
“We were happy with the amount of homeowners that participated,” Starling said. “We were especially happy with the quality of the work they did.”
Starling said the three judges were astonished with the beauty of the houses and had a very difficult time deciding on a winner.
“The goal was to create a place where residents want to decorate their community,” she said. “We want to make the neighborhood a destination for families to visit and spend time. We hope it grows bigger every year.”
The first-, second-, third-place and Voter’s Choice winners earned bragging rights and gift certificates to Publix. The gift cards were for $100, $50, $25 and $25 respectively.
First place went to the homeowners at 4846 Myrtle Beach Drive; The second-place winners reside at 5260 Columbus Blvd.; The third-place winners are at 4711 Pebble Beach Drive; and the Voter’s Choice winners are at 5701 Granada Blvd.
“As the event gets bigger, more people will want to participate,” Starling said. “We were surprised and thrilled with the social media response that we had.
“It turned it from a community event to an event that included the whole county,” she said.
