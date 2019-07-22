SEBRING – Being surrounded by cute kittens and dogs all day would seem like a nice way to spend the day at work, and if the staff of Animal Services was asked, they would probably agree. They would probably also tell you that while the animals are nice to have around, the circumstances that brought them to the shelter may not be so nice.
Wounded, starving, abused and neglected, coming from hoarder’s homes and out of fighting rings, the staff at Animal Services sees it all.
“We handle any animal problem, besides wildlife, in the county,” Lt. Clay Kinslow, of Animal Services, said. “Although, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is spread thin so sometimes we respond to alligators and snakes. We end up with dogs, cats, cows, horses, and today we even got a goat in. Noises in attics are usually trapped by pest control companies that have special licenses.”
Animal Services provides 24-hour, 365 days of the year services. “Off hours” are just for emergency calls, Kinslow said. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office took over animal control from the county on April 1, 2017.
“The goal of Animal Services is to reunite animals with their owners,” Kinslow said.
Connecting new owners with an adopted animal also brings the staff joy.
Educating animal owners on proper care and nutrition is a key aspect to the job. Not every complaint call ends with an animal being impounded. Kinslow and staff are willing to work with owners if they show a willingness to learn and follow through with instructions.
One of the ways to reconnect lost pets is through microchipping them. Kinslow feels so strongly about the importance of microchipping that Animal Services doesn’t make any money off of the service.
“About a year ago, it was mandatory that we microchip every animal in the shelter,” Kinslow said. “There is a scanner on each truck. Sometimes when a staff member finds an animal walking around, they can scan the microchip and lead them back home. It could be the pet is just a couple of doors away. It can save a lot of stress on the animal if we don’t have to bring it in and process it. It only costs $10 and the materials cost us $9.20, we are not making any money on it.”
There is no appointment needed for microchipping.
“We are not in the business to make money. We just want people and their pets reunited, so whatever we can do to make it happen, we will.”
They offer all the animals they take in the chance to be adopted, that includes large animals such as cows and horses to rabbits and chickens and all animals in between. In order to do that, the animals are fed, housed and given tools they need for a second chance.
Animal Services works with rescues from all over to adopt their animals and ensure their health and eventually find them new homes. Kinslow said the rescue organizations are a good alternative than the shelter because they are well financed through benefactors. He also said their adoption rate for dogs is about 90%. That is a good rate according to the Lieutenant. Adoption of the animals can be a challenge with as many as they take in.
Kinslow’s second quarter totals for 2019 show they have taken in 908 animals. A report for 2018 shows 1,223 dogs, 1,604 cats and 136 “others” were taken in last year.
Kinslow says Animal Services is still fighting the stereotype that they euthanize every animal that enters the facility. That’s not true, according to him, the old animal control had that reputation.
Animal Services has successfully launched a training program called “Heeling Together Academy” in which low risk inmates help to train dogs who otherwise may have been euthanized. The trained dog has a better chance of being adopted and the handler learns skills that may help upon release.
When it comes to the end of a pet’s life, Animal Services helps there as well. They will euthanize your pet for $5 if the owner takes it home or $10 if they leave the animal at the shelter. Kinslow said the service is provided because it is a difficult time for pet owners and making an appointment with a veterinarian to do it can be costly.
Staff members also help with investigations such as rooster fighting rings and animals who attack people.
To learn more about Animal Services visit animalservices.org or call 863-402-6730.
