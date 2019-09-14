LAKE PLACID — Animals were the focus of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Wednesday, which was sponsored by Lake & Land Realty. Business leaders and residents brought dog and cat food as donations for the non-profit Pawsitive Effects organization to distribute to animal rescues in Highlands and Hardee counties. In return for the donation, the guests received a patriotic pin.
The large crowd was welcomed by Pawsitive Effects co-founders Steve and Gini Shevick. The pair shared the story of how they came to be the founders of the non-profit. The Shevicks knew they could only adopt so many animals, so they wanted to help the rescues do what they do best ... rescue and find forever homes for animals.
“We founded Pawsitive Effects in May 2015,” Gini Shevick said. “To date, it has raised $105,000. That goes back into the community.”
Lt. Clay Kinslow from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services shared statistics from adoptions over the past two years since taking over the county’s animal control department. Both years have seen adoption rates in the 90 percentiles.
Kinslow also shared how animals have been reunited with their owners because they had been microchipped. Animal Services will bring 150 microchips to the county’s biggest animal adoption event in the county, Barktoberfest, on Oct. 5 at Stuart Park in uptown Lake Placid.
Several animal rescue group representatives were on hand to talk about the support of Pawsitive Effect and how it has helped them. Some of those groups are Sebring Angels, Coco’s Pet Ranch and Barking Out Loud. Whether rebuilding from Hurricane Irma or renovating, providing medical supplies and simply providing food, the local rescue groups showed the might of Pawsitive Effects and the community’s support behind them.
Barktoberfest is just around the corner. It is a chance to adopt man’s best friend or bring donations that will be dispensed to local rescues. For sponsorship or more information on Barktoberfest, call 863-441-0351.
