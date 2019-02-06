LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services deputies busted a significant cockfighting ring on Sunday night. An anonymous tip led deputies to 211 Twilight Drive, where deputies observed a rooster fighting operation taking place.
According to arrest reports, deputies saw many people flee into the woods behind the residence when they were seen. Three men were arrested and an 11 year old was with one of them. Jose Alvarez, 71, of Arcadia; Antonio Garcia, 39, the homeowner; and Giovanni Hernandez 22, of LaBelle, were all arrested. They all bonded out Monday.
Lt. Clay Kinslow with Animal Services said there were about 30-40 people who ran from the scene in the backyard of the residence where the makeshift fighting ring was.
“Unfortunately, once a rooster has been used for fighting, they are not good for anything else,” he said. “We had to euthanize 76 roosters. Each fighting rooster has to be housed separately with nothing next to them. We don’t have those resources.”
Kinslow said the roosters and 44 hens were seized as evidence on Sunday night. The animals were turned over to Animal Services on Monday.
The roosters were euthanized. The 44 hens may fare better.
“We will go to court to see if the owner will sign over the hens to us and we will probably auction them off,” Kinslow said.
The roosters and hens were collected Sunday night, but the darkening skies made it unsafe to process the scene further until Monday.
“Because of the razors they use on the roosters, it was not safe to keep investigating,” Kinslow said. “We put a Sheriff deputy on the house overnight for security. The rest of the scene was scoured on Monday.”
Each of the arrested individuals is facing several felony charges for attending the fight. Kinslow wasn’t sure if the suspects had a criminal record for animal fighting or not. Kinslow thought this was not the first time Garcia hosted a fighting event at his house, given the amount of roosters and hens to equipment and paraphernalia found at the home.
Deputies were thrilled with the anonymous tip. Kinslow said it is much better to catch these rings in an active fight for prosecution. He was not sure who it could have been as there are only three houses on Twilight Drive. One house is deserted and the other he thought it was Garcia’s family member. It could have been a disgruntled better, he said.
Kinslow said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Det. Fred Tagtmeier at 863-402-7440. Heartland Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-226-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.