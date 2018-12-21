AVON PARK — Kenneth Isaias Narvaez, 35, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Dec. 16 and charged with misdemeanor property damage up to $200, felony armed burglary of a dwelling, felony possession of burglary tools with intent to use them, and felony second degree petit theft, third subsequent offense.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Avon Park Aeromodelers Club at 730 W. State Road 17-A, when a member of the club realized the building was being burglarized. According to the arrest report, deputies arrived on the scene to find the reporting member of the club, another club member that was a witness and Narvaez.
The witness told deputies the door to the clubhouse was open as he was going to enter it. He told deputies he personally locked the club the night before. He entered the facility to find it in disarray and went to the field to tell the other members about the trouble.
A different member entered the clubhouse and found Narvaez, who he did not know. The reporting member then entered the clubhouse and Narvaez told him that he was doing some work there and that a man named “Sullivan” dropped him off.
None of the members knew “Sullivan” and they had not authorized any work to be done. Several power tools had been removed and placed in the center of the room. The arrest report indicated it would be easier for Narvaez to remove them that way. The club members guessed the total value of the tools was about $100.
The deputy noted in the report that there were pry marks on the outside and inside doors. Laying on the ground was a piece of metal the club members said was not there previously. The estimated door damage was $100.
Narvaez said he could not provide contact information for Sullivan because it was in his cell phone, which had a dead battery.
Deputies handcuffed the defendant and searched him. In the defendant’s pockets they found two sets of keys that belonged to the aeromodeler club. A further search of Narvaez turned up a four-inch pocket knife. The deputy wrote in the report the weapon could have been used to pry the doors open.
Narvaez was Mirandized and asked for a lawyer. He is in the Highlands County Jail with a $62,000 bond.
