SEBRING – Apex at Seven is the former Chateau Elan restaurant turned around, re-branded, re-named and redone at 150 Midway Drive. The menu is new and the dining experience is interactive. A second restaurant called Sunrise at Seven serves up a hot and fresh breakfast.
Apex officially opened last week.
Both restaurants have names that are race-inspired. The hotel, now called Seven, sits on the seventh turn of Sebring International Raceway. Apex is a racing term used to describe the inside center of a turn. Sunrise at Seven also refers to breakfast at turn seven.
Breakfast is comprised of the classics, such as pancakes and French toast, breakfast sandwiches and even a breakfast pizza.
Apex at Seven is a treat for all the senses. Diners can eat inside the sophisticated but simple restaurant or dine outside on picnic tables with casual elegance. Umbrellas shade patrons by day and lighted strings cast an ambient glow in the evenings. Weekends will feature live music.
Shaner Hotel Group is the company that came in and re-branded the old Chateau Elan for IMSA properties. Stephanie Allen is the director of sales for the group. She said they wanted the restaurant to be someplace that is family friendly and a sort of hang out. She said she thought when the restaurant was Chateau Elan, it was more of an occasion restaurant because of the price.
“We have taken this patio that was not used and re-purposed it,” Allen said. People can dine poolside while watching the kids splash in the pool. Adults and youngsters will enjoy learning how to play chess with giant kings, queens and pawns. Cornhole and giant Jenga are a few other fun things to do on the patio dining area.
Watch races from the chaise lounge chairs while sipping signature cocktails named with Sebring in mind, such as the refreshing Sebring Breeze or City on the Circle. The bartenders freshly squeeze the juices daily and the mint leaf garnish are plucked from the garden on the grounds.
An impressive wine and craft beer selection makes pairing beverages with a meal easy.
Soft pretzels larger than a dinner plate are served with several homemade dips. Fries are hand cut and served for one or for the entire table. A server brings a large wax sheet of paper, dumps a basket of freshly fired fries and drizzles a smoky cheese over top of the entire dish. There is no right way to eat them, just dig in with a fork.
From soups to sides, the diner can be as healthy or not as they want. The chef is also available to custom orders to include gluten-free dining. The burgers are the highlight of the menu. What’s so special about a burger? Try a blend of sirloin, chuck, brisket and short rib mixed and formed by hand.
The burgers are dressed up or down using creative ideas to infuse flavors. The Apex burger is regularly on the lunch special menu and will not break the bank, spice things up with a Buffalo or try the Liberty burger with smoky cheese sauce, onion jam, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a pretzel bun.
There are vegetarian, turkey and chickpea burgers also available.
Apex at Seven is casual dining that will not break the bank and fun to boot.
