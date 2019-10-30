By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
VENUS — Members of the Archbold Biological Station staff, volunteers and interns were recognized for 50 years of invaluable weather research with the Honored Institution Award from the National Weather Service from Tampa on Tuesday morning. The station received a plaque and pin for the 50 years of of service for the data that has been collected from the station and Buck Island Ranch locations. NWS Meteorologist-in-Charge Brian LaMarre and Dustin Norman, lead meteorologist of the Cooperative Observer Program, or COOP, presented the plaque and pin.
Since 1969, Archbold Biological Station has been collecting weather as part of COOP. The program was started in 1890 and has some 11,000 volunteers reporting weather data daily, according to Norman.
A slideshow presentation shown by Dr. Hilary Swain gave an overview of some of the strategic places on the properties that are used to collect information.
Swain told the audience that weather data collection at The Station has been going on since 1932 when John A. Roebling held the property and was continued by Richard Archbold when he entered the picture in 1940.
“We collect weather data, not to predict what’s happening tomorrow,” Swain said, “but to tell what’s happening to our planet over time.”
Kevin Main had some fun “factoids” from the past — one showed the coldest day, on Jan. 19, 1977, when the papers read “coat of snow everywhere.” Members of the audience were also surprised to see temperatures in the teens. Another shocking temperature hit 103 degrees Fahrenheit in 1998.
“Archbold Biological Station is deeply appreciative of this ‘Honorable Achievement’ award in recognition of our 50 years of service, sending weather data to the National Weather Service,” Swain said. “Weather data is critical to our scientific research, education, and conservation mission and daily rainfall and temperature are the data most frequently requested by our scientists and visiting scientists from around the world. Transmitting our weather data to the National Weather Service, as one of 11,000 NWS Cooperator weather stations run by volunteers across the nation, means Archbold data are doubly valuable — not only serving science but also contributing to national programs to measure and forecast the weather. We thank the National Weather Service for their help and support in maintaining these long-term weather data and especially for this award.”
Nancy Deyrup and her husband, Mark, retired from Archbold but still come in almost daily. Nancy did the weather checks daily for years. That was no small commitment. Holidays, weekends and any other day that no one else could check the instruments at 8 a.m., she was there.
“We are very proud,” Nancy Deyrup said. “It was my job, but I was very interested in it.”
After the presentation, both meteorologists fielded questions about weather and seasonal forecasting, which LaMarre said is done with some skill, but the practice is still in its infancy. The results are not always accurate, he said.
LaMarre and Norman agreed Archbold was a fantastic facility. They were surprised at the turn out for the award, saying its normally just a couple of people.
“The data that you collect here helps us immensely,” LaMarre said. He said new forecasters to Florida wonder if the temperatures get as cold as it does at Archbold. He explained the difference in terrain meant a difference in temperatures.
Norman told the audience that a wind speed recorded from Archbold at 97.4 mph during Hurricane Irma was the highest and was used in the national news.
Norman encouraged individuals who want to take part in observing weather to contact cocorahs.org. Individuals collect temperatures and use a rain gauge and then report to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
