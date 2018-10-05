NORTH PORT — For more than a year the North Port City Commission has worked with the Charter Review Advisory board and interested residents in the city charter.
The city charter acts as a constitution of sorts for the commissioners. It spells out many of the rules the city officials follow, including term limits, candidate qualification specifications and powers and limitations of commissioners.
The rewrite follows a decision by the previous commission to limit term limits within the charter. While the Charter Review Advisory Board previously mentioned several points the commission could look into, the commissioners discovered it would be difficult to isolate specific sections.
“They were so entwined in so many areas of the charter we couldn’t just focus on one thing because it’s a spider web,” Commissioner Debbie McDowell said at a July 2017 meeting. “That’s why we have to go line by line because it’s an entire document, not just one section.”
Their attempts to re-organize the charter will be up for a vote on the November ballot. The question will read “Shall the proposed 2018 City Charter as set forth in Ordinance No. 2018‐28 be adopted to replace the current City Charter in its entirety?”
But some residents are concerned about the potential outcome.
The Republican Party of Sarasota recently decided to vote "no" against endorsing the city charter referendum.
"The membership votes, not the board," vice chairman Jack Brill said. "And the membership voted I think because they felt the current charter could be improved upon, without throwing out an entire charter and replacing it with a whole new one. That is my understanding."
Commissioners are worried the perceived negativity will impact the final vote.
"It's important for people to know what it is and what it's not," Vice Mayor Linda Yates said. "This was a two-year process. The charter review board was very involved and we provided further organization. There's not major substantive changes; several people said it was ambiguous so we clarified things in the charter."
The commissioners whittled through the 26-page charter to re-organize and change spelling and scrivener's errors. They also had a few substantive changes including:
• Adding the date of when the name of the city was changed.
• Adding that noon is the deadline for submitting petitions.
• Having an affidavit of residency be required for running for a North Port office, instead of a registered voting card.
• Requiring 5 percent of residents be needed for a citizen initiative. In the current charter it is 10 percent.
Residents will have a chance to vote yes or no to the referendum on Nov. 6. Early voting will be from Oct. 22-Nov. 3. According to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office, the referendum will need a simple majority of "Yes" votes to pass.
Email: lcoffey@sun-herald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.