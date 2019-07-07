SEBRING – Dogs will have something new to wag their tails about at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the the grand opening of Spring Lake Bark Park at 2008 Duane Palmer Blvd. in Spring Lake. Dogs of all types can bring their favorite humans.
This free family event will have something fun for everyone and is sponsored by the Spring Lake Property Association, Spring Lake Improvement District and Pawsitively Spring Lake Dog Club. The sponsors have been preparing for the opening for a month and have enjoyed a successful soft opening over the past month.
Free barbecue and cake will tempt the humans and obstacle courses and dog treats will make a pooch appreciative. Pools filled with water will be spread out through the park as a way to beat the heat. The park is divided into two sections by size for safety. Tunnels, jumps and a splashpad are some of the fun things in store for Fido.
Dog owners can bring Fido to the park to be pampered and meet other furry friends. Those without a pet of their own could find an adoptable pet from the two rescue organizations that will be present.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Units will be demonstrating techniques they employ when searching for a suspect or missing persons.
Cathy from Pretty Paws Dog Grooming will have dogs putting their best paw forward with free manicures.
A Spring Lake resident and owner of Woof and Friends will be providing free homemade dog treats. Natural ointments, jewelry and other dog-inspired wares will be available.
Dog blessings will be performed by Heartland Family Church ‘s Minister Hugh Liddle. Parents will go home with a certificate of the blessing.
The dog club members will demonstrate how to teach dogs tricks and agility sports such as hurdles and tunnels and manners like sit and stay.
The event is free however, the sponsors will have a box for donations to give to the local animal rescues. Donations of toys, blankets, dog shampoo and cleaning products are welcome.
Monica Griffith is one of the dog club members who asked for the dog park back in October. She said there are several additions to the park that will take place in time.
“When we first created the dog club, I didn’t realize how many people could not have fences,” she said. “We wanted to have the park for the dogs to enjoy. We have things for the children and adults to do in the community but nothing for the dogs.”
The Spring Lake Board of Supervisors were presented a petition with hundreds of signatures on it when it was asked to consider a dog park less than a year ago. Spring Lake District Manager Joe DeCebero was shocked and pleased at the amount of people who wanted to see it happen.
Spring Lake found the land near its Eco-Park for the park. DeCerbo is still shaking his head and saying how the park took on a life of its own and the passion behind the project was amazing. He said the park is a beautiful place for animals and their owners.
“It’s a great place for the dogs to go and get all of their energy out,” Griffith said. “Just like when you take the kids to the park to tire them out.”
For more information on the park opening, or call Monica Griffith at 863-381-8052 or visit Pawsitively Spring Lake Dog Club on Facebook.
