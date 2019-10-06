By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Barktoberfest, the largest pet adoption and fundraiser in the county, took place on Saturday in Stuart Park. The annual event is sponsored by Pawsitive Effects, a non-profit organization that provides funds and materials to local animal rescues.
A dozen rescues brought their adoptable animals, dogs, cats and even birds were represented. A few Great Danes were mistaken for small ponies. The event started at 10 a.m. Frank Molina arrived early and had to wait to pick up his new best friend a puppy from the Humane Society of Highlands County and fostered by Cindy Dutton.
Molina has anxiously been waiting to get his new friend home and has been busy the last few days building him a kennel and said he was going to shopping later in the day for a new bed for him. He was to be a “little brother” to Molina’s female dog he already had.
“My girlfriend and I are going to name him either Diesel or Zippy,” he said. “It depends on what he comes to when I get him home.”
“We just finished our 62nd adoption,” Diane Spires, a volunteer said. “That’s a 160% increase over last year’s number.”
An estimated 750 pounds of dog food and large amounts of cat food were donated and the shelters were able to share in the haul.
Just as many dogs were in strollers as were children. Many pooches were in costume for the costume contest. One woman had some five cats and two little dogs dresses up and pulled them in a wagon.
Steve and Gini Shevick, the founders of Pawsitive Effects and Barktoberfest were amazed at how the event has grown over the years.
“This is the biggest and the best Barktoberfest yet,” Gini Shevick said. “The shelters brought some wonderful animals that all need good homes and many of them found homes today. I am thrilled with the amount of adoptions we had today. We just want all the animals to be loved, to be healthy and have homes. Pets are such a blessing.”
The event could not happen without the volunteers that helped from the planning stages to the tear down, Steve Shevick said.
Pet blessings, photo-ops with Santa and a fall backdrop were a big hit. The youngsters were all-smiles as Toby’s Clowns painted their faces and they painted pet rocks. The grownups got in on the raffles and silent auction.
John Cowan and his Blue Harlequin Great Dane “Daisy,” were easy to spot in the crowd.
“This is our first dog event here,” he said. “My wife and I just moved to the area from Chicago.”
The Cowans and their two dogs also posed with the fall backdrop.
Vincent Petruzzelli brought his children Anthony and Olivia to check out the animals and possible adopt.
“The kids love to come and see all the animals,” he said. “We adopted a dog from here last year. This year we are looking at the cats.”
