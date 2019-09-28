By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Monday was the first official day of autumn. That means Barktoberfest is right around the corner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stuart Park on Oct. 5 in the heart of Uptown Lake Placid. Barktoberfest is the biggest animal adoption event in the county, sponsored by Pawsitive Effects, a 501 (C)3 non profit.
Bring the whole family, including children with paws, and spend the day strolling the shaded Stuart Park. The sights will include animals that are ready for adoption. There will be 12 shelters with all kinds of animals, some have paws, others may have feathers but they all need good homes.
Charles Nilsen from RC Critters and a veterinarian from Oak Hammock Animal Hospital will educate pet owners on the dangerous bufo toads: how to recognize them and what to do if an animal gets poisoned by one.
Meet at the pavilion at noon and enter your pet into a costume contest with prizes. The categories are best costume, funniest and spookiest.
Rhonda’s Grooming will be trimming nails at no charge. DJ Eric Morado will keep guests entertained. The kids can have fun by painting pet rocks and getting their faces painted by clowns. Pet Blessings are available form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Rainbow Bridge Memorial will be set up and visitors can “light” the flameless candles in remembrance.
Need to get the family Christmas cards done? Santa will be at the park with a winter backdrop or pose in front of a fall backdrop. Raffles and raffle baskets will make the day more exciting. A free raffle ticket will be given to each person who donates a pet supply or quality dog food made in America.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control will supply and implant microchips for $10.
“For every microchip Animal Services implants, Pawsitive Effects will donate $10 to the Heel Together program,” Gini Shevick said. “The program has dogs and inmates training together so that the dogs have better manners when they are adopted.”
Finding man, or woman’s, best friend may work up an appetite, lunch is available at several food trucks, as is shaved ice.
Pawsitive Effects was started by Gini and Steve Shevick, animal lovers and owners of Chic Chick Boutique who wanted to help animals in Highlands County and surrounding areas.
“We raise money for the shelters,” Steve Shevick said. “We also try to find out what each shelter needs, like fencing, littering and bedding.”
Pawsitive Effects has raised about $106,000 and the Barktoberfest events have seen about 200 animals adopted. The non-profit started in May 2015.
“Pawsitive Effects started as a non-profit out of our love for animals,” Gini Shevick said. “We wanted to concentrate on doing the most good in our local communities that includes Highlands, Hardee and Okeechobee and counties. We are an unusual nonprofit because we help other nonprofits.”
