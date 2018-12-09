SEBRING — An early morning wreck involving a Jeep and a bicyclist injured one on Friday. The accident happened on the east end of the Save-A-Lot shopping center. According to City of Sebring Police spokesperson Commander Curtis Hart the accident was between a Jeep pulling a trailer and and cyclist. Hart stated the cyclist was airlifted to a trauma center for back pain but felt the injuries were non-life threatening.
Hart said the unidentified “older” man was riding his bicycle on Lakeview Drive and attempted to cross the road. The cyclist clipped the Jeep before falling. Hart said the cyclist may have miscalculated how long it would take him to cross. Hart said the cyclist would receive a citation for failing to yield right of way.
The accident report was not finished by press time, so the diver of the Jeep was not identified either. Hart did say he was also an older man. He did not have any injuries.
The City of Sebring Police Department, City of Sebring Fire Department and Highlands County EMS responded to accident.
Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange System shows there have been 12 accidents involving bicycles in Highlands County so far this year. There has been one fatality resulting from a bicycle accident.
