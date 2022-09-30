U.S. President Joe Biden said the federal government is dedicating more resources to help with rescue and cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian decimated southwestern and other areas of Florida.

“This is not a just a Florida crisis. This is an American crisis,” said Biden in remarks from Washington on Friday, as the storm was about the make another landfall in South Carolina after its harrowing path through much of Florida.


