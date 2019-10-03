By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
FROSTPROOF — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference on Wednesday to give an update on Taiwan Blandin, 30, who has links to Highlands County. His agency has issued a warrant for Blandin on charges of first degree murder.
After investigating Tuesday’s crime spree in Frostproof, Judd says there is much more to Blandin’s criminal turpitude than first thought.
Judd said one of the victims, who was a witness, helped investigators unravel the sequence of Tuesday’s horrific events. The victim’s identification is being concealed and she is being kept at an undisclosed location per Judd.
Judd called the case “bizarre” and “tragic.”
Judd said the suspect, Blandin, arrived at the victim’s house in Fort Meade early on Tuesday morning while the victim was asleep. He allegedly broke into the home.
“When he woke her up, she looked and there he stood, nude in front of her — totally naked,” Judd said. Blandin allegedly told the victim he was going to sexually batter her; she said no he wasn’t, Judd said. That’s when the suspect took a knife out and held it to her neck and forced her to perform oral sex.
Blandin took two handguns and two rifles form the residence, and bound the victim, wrapped her in a blanket, put her in the back seat of his car and took off. The victim said they were headed to Frostproof on dirt roads that she did not recognize. They stopped at a gate, opened it and drove through. The victim told deputies that Blandin parked behind the mobile home, which could not be seen from the road.
Blandin allegedly jumped out of the car and knocked on the door. An elderly woman appeared and, after a brief talk, Blandin entered the residence. The victim got out out of her bindings and managed to get over the front seat. The victim/witness drove to Fort Meade to a neighbor’s home to call the police as Blandin had her phone.
The victim/witness said a minute later, Blandin pulled up in the red van she saw parked at the mobile home, where no one knew, as yet, was a murder scene. Judd said Blandin got out of the van and started shooting at the victim/witness, who had started running when she saw him pull up.
“While he’s shooting at her, he shoots an 81-year-old lady sitting in her wheelchair,” Judd explained. “It (the bullet) hits her in the foot.”
Blandin got in the vehicle he originally arrived in, the stolen dark red 2011 Chevy Cruze with Florida tag NAGK37, and fled.
Deputies arrived at the scene, and the victim/witness told deputies that she knew who the suspect was because her boyfriend has been an acquaintance of his.
When the deputies go to the mobile home scene, they saw smoke as Blandin allegedly piled plastic bottles and clothes on the stove to set the residence on fire. Deputies found the 80-year-old victim with a shot in the stomach and in the head to “execute” her, Judd said. They also found some unexplained blood.
The deputies discovered the blood came from the 80-year-old’s “baby,” a 10-year-old dog named Kelly. Kelly has a broken foot from the bullet that passed through the victim and went into the paw, as well as lacerations to the face. The dog is under the care of a vet and will go home with the victim’s family.
Deputies still have no clue why Blandin allegedly went on the killing and sexual assault spree. He is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.
He was spotted in Lakeland and Winter Haven and was last spotted in Macon, Georgia. He has left the area where he is well known, Judd said.
Judd said Blandin’s sister talked to him on Tuesday. Judd said she and Blandin’s brother, a bailiff for Polk County Sheriff’s Office, are upstanding members of the community.
According to Judd, Blandin told his sister, “I don’t want the cops to attempt to find me. Because if they do, I’m going to kill myself or I will face him and shoot the cops or shoot (myself).”
Judd said he prays for a peaceful ending, but made it clear his officers are ready for all circumstances and will protect themselves.
“We will shoot him — a lot. That’s a promise.”
Blandin is described as a 30-year-old black male who is 6-foot tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has several cases on the Clerk of Courts websites in Highlands and Hardee counties dating back to 2009.
Call Heartland Crime Stoppers with information at 800-226-8477 or call 911. Do not approach Blandin, Judd reiterated. He is considered armed and dangerous.
