By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — What was undoubtedly supposed to be an enjoyable boat outing turned tragic late Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report shows Jerry Alan McFetridge, 73, of Lake June Road in Lake Placid, died in a single boat accident.
According to FWC Public Information Officer Brian Norris, the law enforcement arm of FWC was notified by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies of the accident that took place “behind a residence on Lake June,” confirmed by FWC to be the residence of McFetridge.
The incident report said HCSO and FWC arrived at the scene of the accident about 4:40 p.m. to find a 17-foot vessel with McFetridge in the water, near the boat after being ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report said the investigation is still under investigation.
