By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The Brotherhood Ride arrived at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge around 5 p.m. on Friday with much fanfare and an escort from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Elks and residents lined the driveway to the lodge and waved American flags and clapped for the 37 riders as “Taps” played from a sound system.
The Brotherhood Riders dismounted their bicycles and wrapped-up the ride with a customary rally meeting. Jeff Morse, a founder of the non-profit organization, thanked all the riders, support members and the Elks for their support.
The Brotherhood Ride cycled some 600 miles across Florida in order to honor the 21 fallen first responders that included police officers, EMTs, firefighters and two K-9 officers in 2018.
Highlands County’s own fallen hero, Deputy William J. Gentry Jr., whose watch ended on May 7, 2018, was included in those honored.
After leaving Lake Placid, the group set off for the final leg of its tour that would take them to Ft. Myers by Saturday evening.
Morse said the movement started with nine riders and lasted nine days.
He said the riders do what they do so that others will never forget those who died in the line of duty.
“It’s easy to say, ‘never forget’; it has become a household term,” Morse said. “Where are those people a year later?”
Morse said he and his riders have made the commitment to never give up on supporting the families left behind, both emotionally and financially. Sometimes, he said, the hills and wind made it very difficult to continue, but other riders would come along and encourage each other. He noted, it might not have always been pretty to look at, but no one gave up.
Before breaking out of the wrap-up rally, the men and women gathered about and gave a “God Bless Deputy Gentry” cheer as they named off the first repsonders that leg of the tour represented.
Riley Morris stood waving a flag to welcome her grandfather Tim Elder into the Elks lodge. Tim Elder is with the Florida Forest Service. He said he rides for two of his men who died in the line of fire in June, 2011. The men he rode for are Brett Fulton and Joshua Burch.
When Morse was asked why he rode 600 miles annually, he had a very quick and simple answer.
“I you asked everyone, they may have a different reason,” Morse said. “It’s easy, if something happened to any one of us, we would want to know that someone like us would be there to take care of our families.”
The Riders biked some 80 miles before they reached the Elks lodge where they would have a hot meal and social time with guests. After a good night’s sleep, Elks and Riders alike headed to the Golden Coral for a hearty breakfast and were escorted from the county by HCSO and other first responders with lights and sirens.
Lake Placid’s Mayor John Holbrook is also the Elk’s Lodge Advisor and was able to speak to the Brotherhood Ride visit from both points of view.
“It was awesome having the Riders here,” he said. “The Elks and the Town of a Lake Placid were really honored to have them dedicate this ride to Deputy Gentry and others. You couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with and be associated with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.