By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Multiple fire rescue agencies were deployed to Avon Park Estates around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters battled a large brush fire that claimed 70 acres of mostly scrub brush near Landry and Anderson Roads. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Bashoor said there was no clear cause for the fire. He said Florida Forest Service would conduct an investigation. Bashoor said there were many reports of ash floating down onto homes in the area. Fire trucks were staged in the areas where the falling ash was coming down. Even though there was no need to evacuate, firefighters were prepared.
One separate drop down fire occurred from a falling ember, but it was quickly put out because firefighters were staged nearby. Florida Forest Service used a bulldozer to plow into it, according to Bashoor.
FFS also used back fires, a process of burning the fuel (shrubs) that was not burnt in the original containment field. FFS originally called in a helicopter to drop buckets of water on the fire but canceled the chopper. Bashoor said the brush was not very tall or densely packed, so the firefighters were able to get it under control without the aerial help.
Bashoor said firefighters fought the blaze but also had to fight Mother Nature.
One firefighter was in the proximity of where FFS was going to put in dozer trenches. The firefighter was moving his hoses out of the way when he got tangled up in a cactus bush. It was a prickly situation, but the first responder did not get hurt. Bashoor said the equipment was full of needles but thankfully not the fireman.
The equipment did not get damaged.
“That was a bit of drama we could have done without,” Bashoor said.
FFS monitored the scene overnight for any flare ups.
The departments on scene were HCFR units from Highlands Lakes Volunteer Stations, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Departments, DeSoto City station, and Sun n Lakes station, as well as Florida Forest Services and City of Avon Park. Other agencies, even units from Polk County, covered the area while the brush fire was being fought.
