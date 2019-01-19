AVON PARK — The Reyes family were in for a shock Friday afternoon when they arrived in their driveway and stepped to the side porch for a cigarette and heard “boom” across the street from their home.
Danny Reyes said he heard the noise and saw the flames from a brush fire.
“It spread so fast,” Reyes said. “I called 911 and a few minutes later, my neighbor did too. His English is better than mine.”
The first call from dispatch went out at 12:50 p.m. Friday and Highlands Lakes and City of Avon Park fire departments were on the scene by 12:55 p.m. Florida Forest Service followed and brought its tractors with them as a precaution.
“They were quick,” Reyes said. “They are very good.”
Highlands Lakes Fire Chief Mike Morse said the fire was out in short order. Morse explained the cause of the fire was unknown and Florida Forest Service would be investigating the cause.
Reyes, his wife and one of his three children watched firefighters from the tailgate of their pickup truck. His two younger children were still in school.
“The fire spread quick,” he said. “It’s not as big as two years ago. We had a fire start close and it was huge.”
The flames burned a long but fairly narrow trail in an empty field. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.