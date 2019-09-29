By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Homecoming is a unique time in the life of high school students. The year is still new, there is a parade to prepare for and daily dress-up fun at Lake Placid High School. Throw in the Friday night lights of the big homecoming game and then the big dance and you have the perfect week of school. It is a time of laughter and the graduating class is finally at the top of the hill. Saturday wrapped up Homecoming 2019 with a dance.
Every day of Dragon Spirit is celebrated in school by a different theme during the week of homecoming, however, this year the whole town was asked to participate in a contest in supporting the Dragons. Through social media and the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, word spread of the LPHS Homecoming Town Spirit contest. LPHS staff and students invited the businesses in Lake Placid to creatively decorate their store fronts, properties, and anything else that did not move with the colors of the school (green, white, and gray). Stepping into the Dragon’s Den on Friday night was the Frostproof Bulldogs, whose colors are red, white and gray.
In small-town fashion, when asked, the people delivered. Clarke Pest Control had a large dragon on top of one of the big trucks outside, along with fence art that read “One Dragon.” Schooni’s owners had Jo Burke paint a green dragon on the restaurant’s front window. The chamber of commerce doors had wreaths with goal posts and pom poms.
McDonald’s got in on the action and their were many more displaying the green and white theme. The judging took place on Monday. The chamber of commerce announced on its social media page that Century 21 Compton Realty was the winner.
Compton Realty went all out. They decorated the front of the store as well as a wall in the foyer and had old cheerleading and school T-shirts displayed along with old yearbooks. The cheerleading uniform belonged to former LPHS student and current School Board of Highlands County Member Jill Compton Twist. Susan Compton was asked why her office wanted to take part in the homecoming makeover. The answer was simple.
“We have Dragon spirit,” she exclaimed.
The winner received two all-sport season passes and a free ad in the yearbook and in the school newspaper for the year. The town showed their support for the school and the school staff should be proud of the way the business owners rallied around the students.
“I am proud of the businesses that decorated for homecoming,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eileen May said. “It really shows the support that we have for Lake Placid High School students and facility. Go Dragons.”
