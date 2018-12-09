LAKE PLACID – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was set aside in order to honor and remember more than 2,400 military and civilians who died during the Japanese sneak attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Camp Florida RV Resort did just that at its annual Pearl Harbor Memorial ceremony on Friday morning in the clubhouse.
Camp Florida organizers honored the Pearl Harbor veterans as well as those from all conflicts during the somber but patriotic service.
Ron Hazelton has chaired the event for the last five years. He greeted scores of guests, mostly park residents and acted as emcee for the ceremony.
“We do this program to show support to our veterans, especially our World War II vets,” Hazelton said. “A few years ago we had five World War II veterans. We lost two in the last two years. The ‘Greatest Generation’ is leaving us much too quickly. Our younger generation doesn’t know what these men and women gave up to save this nation. That’s why, as a veteran, I try to help with this program to show we appreciate everything that our veterans have done to protect this country.”
The Camp Florida Color Guard presented the colors before leading a Pledge of Allegiance. The American flag was accepted by World War II veteran Lucy Andersen. The guard would later perform a flag folding ceremony with an explanation of what each fold symbolized.
Janet Hazelton read the list of the the park’s fallen veterans. A bell was rung after each name was called.
“Amazing Grace” was sung with the combined voices of the vets and families. Kathy Hoffman and Dwight Smith narrated the Missing Man Table Ceremony for the POW/MIA soldiers who could not join the service.
A new music video called “A Veteran’s Hallelujah” was shown, which was sung by Sailor Jerri. The song was paired with a picture slide of military men and women at ease and in battle. The video stirred many emotions and it was hard to find a dry eye in the crowd by the time it was over.
All service members were honored and called to stand in the front of the room. They were given a lapel pin and a flower.
Margaret Caldwell and her husband Joe attended the event. She proudly spoke about her husband’s service in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was the only veteran there from that branch.
“It’s important to remember loved ones,” Caldwell said. “I remember all of them. It’s especially important to remember our lost veterans because freedom is not free.”
Family and friends of Camp Florida who passed away during the past year were given a white Angel Balloon. Some wrote messages in ink on them. They were released outside one by one in a very personal way.
Rosemary Boyle wrote a message on hers and kissed the balloon before releasing it alongside her husband Dave. The balloon was for their son, Thomas Boyle who had died two years before. They released the balloon this year as they were unable to attend last year’s service. Rosemary said the service was emotional.
“This is the fifth year that I’ve been part of this program,” Hazelton said. “Each year it’s getting a little harder. When I first started, the people in the Angel Balloon portion were just acquaintances but after five years, the people are friends which makes it even harder to say goodbye. We hope by having the angel portion of the program, it helps people begin to heal and show that we at Camp Florida support them.”
