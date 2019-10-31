By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Toilet paper blows with the wind in the breeze while eggs harden on the walls of the house. Pranksters nail houses that hand out bad candy, or even worse, healthy snacks. Consider this a public service announcement: Do not hand out candy corn this Halloween.
The people have spoken and Candystore.com has released its annual list of dos and don’ts for the spooky holiday. After surveying 30,000 of their customers and employing some very sophisticated algorithms (basically using other website lists), the candy corn has toppled the Circus Peanuts off the most gross list. Candy is serious business. Chegg.com reported that 600 million pounds of candy will be purchased in America just for Halloween alone. That’s a lot of time on the treadmill.
Since its creation, the candy corn has evolved into different flavors and even shapes like pumpkins. The Candystore.com list does not differentiate between the flavors or shapes. It’s probably just best to avoid them altogether. In a startling factoid, Chegg.com states that candy corn is the best seller even though chocolate is far preferred. It may have something to do with pricing.
The sugary sponges, aka Circus Peanuts, did not go far off. They are still ranked number two, so, don’t even think about handing them out. Peanut Kisses are number three and deservedly so. The orange and black wrapped peanut butter “treats” are anything but.
Wax soda bottles are next up at number four. Talk about a lot of work for not a lot of pay off. Number five almost caused a nationwide panic when the Necco Wafer stopped being made. Eventually, they are supposed to make it back to the market.
Tootsie Rolls came in at six, Smarties at seven, and black licorice is still in the top 10 at number eight. Good and Plenty seems to get a bad rap since it’s just more black licorice. It sits at number nine.
The Bit-O-Honey is a lot of yuck. It deserves to be at the top 10. Honey is not bad on its own, but the delivery is a miss.
Those wishing to stay in the good graces of their neighbors and trick or treaters will pay attention to the 10 Best list on which Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups dominated. Snickers came in second with its peanuts. There seems to be a pattern with the peanuts and chocolate.
Twix and Kit Kat came in at numbers three and four respectively. No reason to toilet paper for those. M&Ms are next at five with no mention of the multiple flavors they have now.
As the list expands, favorite candies that are not entirely chocolate. Nerds are at six on the chart with their tart and sweet taste. Butterfingers earned seventh place. Sour Patch Kids and Skittles pack a punch to the taste buds with tangy, sour and sweet notes; they sit at number nine and 10, respectively.
When in doubt, go with a classic. Hershey’s Bars are the epitome of good sweet chocolate treat. If you really want to impress, skip the fun size and head straight to the regular sized bar.
