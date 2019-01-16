AVON PARK — A rash of burglaries has plagued the City of Charm since last Tuesday. The latest crimes were reported Monday morning. The perpetrators seem to have targeted Crystal Lake and Reflections on Silver Lake manufactured home parks in particular.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said there have been about five cases of burglary reported in Crystal Lake and nine in Reflections. There was another case in Avon Park Estates that deputies believe was related.
Authorities found a golf cart next to a fence they believe the suspects may have jumped over after their joy ride. The fence backs up to a grove and it would be a short walk cutting through the groves to either manufactured home park, according to Dressel.
Several cars were burglarized and items and change were taken. The practice of trying to open car doors to see if they are unlocked is called car fishing. Golf carts were taken for apparent joy rides and left in the parks and were returned to their owners.
In the Avon Parks Estates case, Sheriff’s Office officials said a car was stolen and the thieves tried to set it on fire. The car was recovered. The owner was unsure if the car was locked or unlocked.
The Sheriff’s Office is reiterating the importance of the 9 p.m. routine. Residents need to lock up their cars and house.
“Three-quarters of these crimes are crimes of opportunity,” Dressel said. “Almost all of these cars were unlocked. The thieves will break into cars but it is usually only if they see something they think they can sell on the street. It is hard to pawn things these days, so they are looking for things they can easily sell, like a computer or purse. They will definitely break the window for a gun.”
Authorities advise securing golf carts in a locked garage if available. In many manufactured houses, there is only a carport. They advise using a bike lock, “The Club,” a kill switch or pedal lock.
According to officials, many people make the mistake of parking their cars in the garage but leaving a window or side door unlocked. Deputies say if someone can get into the garage, and you have left the car unlocked, you could lose valuables.
Speaking of valuables, Dressel also urged residents to remember to lock the door from the garage that leads into the house where thieves could enter while the family is sleeping.
If you have any information about these cases, call the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200.
